Twitch streamer Quin69 apologizes to barista he called out for ‘not having a job’ months ago

Quintin “Quin69,” a livestreamer and content creator, was out having an IRL stream when he interacted with a barista whom he had spoken with some months back.

After Quin went back to the same food truck to buy something to eat, he noticed the barista serving him. The streamer apologized to the barista because he had taken a dig at the latter for ‘not having a job’ about ten months back.

The said incident occurred back in April 2021 when the Twitch streamer was doing an IRL stream with his audience. He had gone to pick up a cup of coffee when he had a bit of a situation with the barista over there. Since then, the clip has been viewed by more than seventy-five thousand viewers.

Quin69 recalls an old awkward interaction and apologizes for it

Quin69 had started to stream his subathon. Subathon is a special kind of a livestream where the streamer sets a particular goal with regards to the number of subscribers and donations. These subscribers and donations add extra minutes to the livestream for which the streamer has to continue to stream.

The streamer was on his eleventh day of the subathon and was streaming for around nine hours when the encounter with the barista took place. As he cycled towards the food truck called the Village Snob, he ordered a cup of coffee. After he started to talk with the barista, the streamer recalled a particular incident that had happened a few months back and asked the barista about it.

The conversation started off by Quin mentioning his appearance back then by saying:

“This is gonna sound cringe and weird. So, do you remember some guy with blue hair? Like, ten months ago?”

The barista answered by remembering about that person and said:

“Yeah. yeah!”

Quin continued by saying:

“So, yeah. That was me. Okay, yeah. That was me.”

The barista acknowledged and aptly remembered who Quin was back then. The streamer then went ahead with the conversation by justifying his statement about the barista's job. The streamer said:

“Okay, anyway, umm… basically I was livestreaming through the headset and anyway, the way I worder… basically what i said, it sounded as though I said you didnt have a job.”

Hearing this, the barista burst out laughing and the barista said:

“Well, I am unemployable.”

Both individuals shared a laugh after the barista’s comment, after which Quin started to apologize for his past behavior with him:

“Okay. True! Well, I have come to apologize. I’ve come to apologize. They (Twitch chat) got clips and you know, tens of thousands of people saw it. I dont really have a job myself.”

The conversation ended soon after this when Quin69 was served his coffee and the streamer continued to stream his subathon.

Fans react to Quin69’s cringey apology

Fans and audiences on Reddit applauded Quin’s initiative to apologize to the barista, but some made fun of him as well.

Quin is a 31-year-old New Zealander livestreamer and content creator. He is known for multiplayer games like World of Warcraft, Diablo and Path of Exile. The streamer has had a good share of controversies attributed towards him in the past.

Back in January 2022, Quin made distasteful remarks towards women which gained a large negative attraction towards him. He was subsiquently banned from the platform for 14 days.

He currently has 663k followers and gets an average of 10k concurrent viewers per stream.

