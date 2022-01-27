Top 3 most controversial streamers of 2022 so far

As the new year emerges, streamers look forward to beginning it on a fresh and positive note. However, 2022 is already seeing its share of controversies, with a few big names involved.

Controversies are expected within the streaming community. With an ever-increasing rise in viewership and stricter Terms of Service, streamers have to be cautious of what they present on their platforms.

Barely a month into 2022, the year has had a rocky start for these streamers, from controversial comments and feuds to more serious incidents.

3 most controversial streamers of 2022, so far

3) Quin69

Quin69's controversial comment got him banned on Twitch (Image via Twitch)

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" Crawford is no stranger to hot takes. 2022 marked his first ban on Twitch, after nearly 7 years of streaming on the platform.

Starting the year off on a controversial footing, Crawford's criticism of shorts that he believed revealed too much skin and his subsequent comments on them warranting sexual assault by some 'deranged person', left his viewers feeling uncomfortable.

Then, on a later stream, he stated that if women were not needed for reproduction, they would have been eradicated long ago. Deemed as promoting hateful conduct or facilitating discrimination, regardless of his original intent, Twitch handed him a 14-day ban from their platform.

Quin @quinrex I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.



obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. https://t.co/eraqqmy6JQ

2) SkyDoesMinecraft

SkyDoesMinecraft accused of abuse and assault (Image via Google)

Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg was among the original pioneers of Minecraft content on YouTube. Quickly rising to fame for their innovative gameplay, Dahlberg was a household name in 2010s.

However, Adam has been accused of trauma, abuse and assault by an ex-girlfriend. Twitter user '@Lizzybuggie' aka Elizabeth, posted a comprehensive statement recalling, in detail, instances of the continuous abuse she was allegedly subjected to. Her claims were evidenced by screenshots and recordings of conversations with Dahlberg, along with official police statements.

Moreover, after Elizabeth's tweet, numerous content creators, fans, friends and co-workers of Dahlberg have been coming forward with their experiences. They have accused Adam of manipulation, gaslighting and animal abuse, among other allegations.

Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0…

1) Pokimane

Pokimane and JiDion controversy ropes in Ninja and his wife too (Image via Sportskeeda)

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is among the biggest creators on Twitch. Controversies are a given part of such territory and Pokimane's early 2022 stands testimony to that.

Pokimane received her first ban on Twitch, a 48-hour suspension for violating DMCA copyright laws. The ban came after she watched the anime series Avatar: The Last Airbender during her livestream.

This was followed by Imane getting "hate-raided" by Twitch partner JiDion and his community. Many of her fellow creators believe the raid was a result of misogyny. The internet has poured in with support for her. JiDion subsequently received a permanent ban on Twitch.

Toast @DisguisedToast I get striked for DMCA



“what an idiot”



Poki gets striked for DMCA



“STUPID LEECH BITCH LAZY NO CONTENT TRASH MORON CAN’T MAKE ANT CONTENT WEARS MAKEUP FAT UGLY-“



you can shit on me for watching anime, but some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her I get striked for DMCA“what an idiot”Poki gets striked for DMCA“STUPID LEECH BITCH LAZY NO CONTENT TRASH MORON CAN’T MAKE ANT CONTENT WEARS MAKEUP FAT UGLY-“you can shit on me for watching anime, but some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her

Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins, soon got entangled in the entire controversy. Ninja allegedly agreed to help JiDion repeal his permaban, after JiDion approached Blevins on his livestream to help him. But when Pokimane brought it up on her livestream, Blevins denied the same. Ninja and his wife are now considering suing Imane for defamation.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brand



Dear lordy Pokimane calls out Ninja saying he will never address this situation cause he is scared of the repercussions of standing up to hate raiding and misogyny and it possibly killing his brandDear lordy https://t.co/68eVlgXzUN

The Pokimane-Jidion controversy has come to an end after the latter apologized.

As influential personalities, these creators are most susceptible to controversies. Being in the online community opens them up to unavoidable scrutiny and criticism but also provides them the support of loyal fans and friends.

Edited by R. Elahi