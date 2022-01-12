MoistCr1TiKaL believes the open flouting of DMCA rules might not end well for streamers

Pokimane's Twitch ban has become the talk of the town, and MoistCr1TiKaL is the latest to share his two cents on the issue. As a veteran streamer on Twitch, his take was based on that viewpoint.

He explained how this new trend of openly flouting DMCA laws could possibly backfire for streamers who rely on meta content, and therefore must proceed with caution.

MoistCr1TiKaL even spoke about the current trend of watching shows like Masterchef on livestream, saying that he had done that two years ago.

"I was doing that f**king two years ago, baby. I was the pioneer. The goddamn founder of Masterchef, I made that goddamn show, damn it."

MoistCr1TiKaL urges against the blatant flouting of DMCA rules

The veteran Twitch streamer gave a very logical explanation behind his stance regarding the DMCA controversy. Although his statement was with regard to Pokimane's Twitch ban, her fellow OfflineTV streamer, Disguised Toast, also received a DMCA ban earlier today, making it clear that Twitch is now taking action against the issue.

MoistCr1TiKaL spoke about how dangerous it was to mess with Viacom, since the organization is ruthless when it comes to punishment. To drive his point further home, the streamer brought up the lawsuit between YouTube and Viacom, where the latter essentially accused the red platform of encouraging its streamers to flout copyright rules.

"It's very similar to the Viacome v. YouTube case, but I also think Twitch is in a worse spot because they can't make the claim YouTube did of they don't know whether or not the content being uploaded is paid for and licensed or whether it is illegally uploaded."

He spoke about how a year or two ago, he was also reckless about DMCA rules and regulations, watching shows and video clips on his Twitch channel. However, ever since then, he has refrained from watching copyrighted content on his channel.

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL No one likes DMCA, no one is licking corporate ass and applauding them for banning Pokimane. It’s just common sense you can’t stream a full TV series/anime/movie franchise on twitch. No studio will ever say “yeah if you buy our blu-ray you can stream it to 40k people who haven’t” No one likes DMCA, no one is licking corporate ass and applauding them for banning Pokimane. It’s just common sense you can’t stream a full TV series/anime/movie franchise on twitch. No studio will ever say “yeah if you buy our blu-ray you can stream it to 40k people who haven’t”

The Twitch streamer explained how this open flouting of Twitch's DMCA rules by streamers can prove to be dangerous not just for them but also for the platform as a whole. The Amazon-owned platform could face the potential risk of a copyright lawsuit from different organizations.

"They can't present they don't know what's going on, since it's the biggest streamers on the platform that are doing it. Even in some of the streams, Twitch staff will literally subscribe and engage in a conversation about the anime."

Fans concur with Cr1TiKaL's prudent take

Cr1TiKaL's fans seem to agree with his viewpoint, stating that it is highly reckless of streamers to openly defy the rules of the platform with an insouciant attitude.

The streamer has presented one of the most logical arguments in the entire Twitch ban debacle, which is a refreshing change from the black and white stance that fans have been taking so far.

