"Brand risk": Moistcr1tikal reveals why Twitch wouldn't care if xQc left for YouTube

Charles "Moistcr1tikal" White Jr. has claimed that Twitch 'wouldn't care' if Felix "xQc" Lengyel left Twitch for YouTube.

The battle for the best streaming platform is taking exciting turns every other day. Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren recently crossed the red line, leaving 3 million followers on Twitch behind.

Interestingly, Ludwig isn't the only star streamer who has quit the purple platform. Timothy John "TimTheTatman" Betar and Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo, too, announced their departures a month back, after spending a few glorious years with Twitch.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. However, Moistcr1tikal has doubled down to state how Twitch wouldn't care if the Canadian streamer hops on to the YouTube bandwagon.

Moistcr1tikal gives a rather controversial take on xQc's relationship with Twitch

After a viewer asked Moistcr1tikal what Ludwig's departure meant for Twitch, the popular American YouTuber didn't hesitate to claim that it would mean "nothing". Furthermore, he added fuel to the fire by stating how the Amazon-owned platform will be on the fence and won't flinch, not a bit.

Here's what he said:

"Even if xQc tomorrow announced that he was the next one leaving, Twitch wouldn't fight for him. They'd probably actually be relieved because they look at him as a brand risk."

As well as pulling in monumental numbers every month, xQc has had a turbulent stint with Twitch. He has received an array of bans from the platform and the NoPixel GTA RP server.

Furthermore, his outspoken personality makes him one of the most controversial streamers under the purple banner.

Moistcr1tikal added:

"They have banned that guy f***ing 30 times or some s**t by now. They would not care. That is the impression I get from that department. They would not care."

It is important to note that xQc hasn't said anything about leaving Twitch for YouTube. However, joining several in the community is Moistcr1tikal, who believes the floodgates have opened, more so after Ludwig's departure.

"They have lost, what is it, five of the top 25 streamers over the last six months?"

According to a Twitch leak that broke the internet a couple of months back, xQc is one of the highest-earning streamers on the purple platform, a mile and a half ahead of other streamers.

It's safe to assume that nothing will hold him back should he choose to jump ship.

