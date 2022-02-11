"I wanna see what's under that skirt": Pokimane opens up about chilling harassment while alone at a parking lot

Earlier today, Imane “Pokimane” uploaded a series of stories on her Instagram account where she recalled a terrifying encounter that she had with two total strangers in a parking lot.

Imane had planned a night out with her friends, which included Bella Poarch and Valkyrae. Following these stories, the Twitch streamer shared about her experience after a couple of hours where the strangers passed comments. The most disturbing one said:

“I wanna see what’s under that skirt… show me what’s under that skirt.”

Pokimane shares her terrifying experience of being harassed by two strangers

The streamer shared her terrifying expereince (Image via pokimanelol/Instagram)

After Poki mentioned that she had been going out with her friends and dining out, she encountered a couple of strangers who were being extremely suggestive towards her.

“I was walking back to my friends (but was alone) in a parking lot when two guys started hollering at me.”

The duo then sang the Valentine's song for the streamer. In response towards their catcalls, she decided to respond in a non-threatening manner to deescalate the situation.

“At first one of them sang happy Valentine's Day to you. I was like ‘uhh you too’.”

One of the strangers then started to harass the Twitch star by saying:

“You could be the milk to my cereal with that skirt.”

Shocked by the statement, she revealed that she was stunned and had no answer towards the stranger.

Poki mentions how she was stunned during that situation (Image via pokimanelol/Instagram)

She started to run at that point and mentioned she became a “track star.” The streamer then said that people should not behave like the two strangers did with her.

The entire scene annoyed the streamer as the person who harassed her thought it was funny and okay to do so. Especially when the catcaller's friend never reached out or stepped in to stop the former.

Enter caption Poki mentions how she had to run away (Image via pokimanelol/Instagram)

The final story uploaded by the streamer mentioned that she had received a lot of support in the form of direct messages. She shared the reasoning behind sharing such a personal event to raise awareness and to look out when someone finds themselves in a similar situation.

Poki mentions that she is okay and not to worry about her (Image via pokimanelol/Instagram)

Recent drama surrounding Pokimane

Pokimane has been surrounded by drama and controversy since the start of the year. It all started after she was unbanned after forty-eight hours of receiving the DMCA strike on her channel. The issue happened when JiDion brigaded her channel by telling his viewers to spam "L + Ratio" in her chat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tyler "Ninja" and his wife Jessica later jumped in and threatened to sue Imane on the basis of defatimation. Currently, the beef between Imane and JiDion has been nullified and both are on good terms after they were seen sharing burgers on Twitter.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan