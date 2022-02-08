“Do not quit your job”: Valkyrae urges fans to treat streaming as a 'hobby' and not occupation

Rachel “Valkyrae’’ recently gave some advice to a viewer who asked her about how to grow as a new and upcoming streamer. When the viewer asked them for insights on taking the first steps into streaming, Rae had a compelling answer for all her spectators.

“I am telling you right now, do not quit your job.”

Rae is one of the most famous livestreaming stars. She recently renewed her YouTube gaming contract and is going to continue to stream on the Red Platform for the next two years.

Rachel @Valkyrae



The behind the scenes of my re-signing with YouTube :)



youtu.be/8sLJIyt_sBs



(That is not my hand lol.. VINSON!!!) New YouTube vid!The behind the scenes of my re-signing with YouTube :)(That is not my hand lol.. VINSON!!!) New YouTube vid! 🎉The behind the scenes of my re-signing with YouTube :)youtu.be/8sLJIyt_sBs(That is not my hand lol.. VINSON!!!) https://t.co/3rNcp8ox65

Valkyrae advises her audience on streaming as an occupation

During a livestream in January 2022, the streamer received a $5 donation from a viewer called Blissful_Yesi who asked for advice on new streamers and how they can grow in this sphere.

As soon as she read this donation, she stopped the background music and turned serious, saying:

“Pause the music! I am telling you right now, do not quit your job and/or get a real job first, okay? You have the intentions of streaming because you want it to be your job and you want to make money from it?”

She gave a sarcastic laugh and brought to light the realities of the streaming world. She elaborated on how becoming a social media star is not easy money, claiming:

“Sorry, you cannot go into it with that expectation. It’s not gonna work and you have to do this for years and years and years and years.”

The streamer then cautioned her fans about such a career by saying that they should get into the streaming space as a hobby in the beginning, instead of a career:

“You should do streaming as a hobby. Also, you can't just stream from zero viewers and zero followers. You will not grow. There is very little people who are scrolling at the very bottom of Twitch. And do you know how many people stream with zero viewers and zero followers? It’s not gonna happen.”

Valkyrae mentioned how streamers need to branch out and widen their social coverage by having a sizable presence on different social media platforms like Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. She continued:

“You need to expand your brand. You need to an Instagram account, you need to have Facebook, you need a TikTok, you have YouTube. You also need to create content that is going to be interesting and probably something you’re passionate about.”

Her last advice was to collaborate with other creators or friends and try to find ideal content:

“Collaborate with people, try different types of content. If something isnt working or if something gets more views than other things, then maybe that's something to capitalize on. So yeah, that is legit my advice.”

Fans react to Valkyrae’s advice on choosing streaming as a career

Fans on YouTube applauded Rachel's advice and commended how she took a more serious stance on the subject. People gave their own advice and talked about their experiences.

Valkyrae's comment section reacting to her advice (Images via ValkyraeShorts/YouTube)

Rachel is a 30-year-old YouTube star who started her career in 2014 through Instagram. Since then, she has built a massive brand, co-founding the popular apparel and Esports company, 100 Thieves (100T).

On January 31, 2022, the streamer announced she will continue to stream on YouTube gaming for two more years.

Also Read Article Continues below

She currently has 3.6 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel, which has 215 million channel views.

Edited by Saman