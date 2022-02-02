"I thought it was obvious": Valkyrae reveals how Jake Lucky mistook Facebook for RFLCT in platform reveal video

Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, also known as Rae, was recently under the radar for a previous controversy surrounding her cosmetic brand RFLCT. The YouTube star revealed how Jake Lucky, an esports commentator and journalist, mistook her platform reveal video as an RFLCT joke.

Valkyrae fires shots against Jake Lucky

During a recent livestream, Valkyrae addressed how Jake directly messaged the streamer, asking if there was an RFLCT joke in the recent reveal video.

On January 31, 2022, Rachel uploaded a video on her main channel titled “My new streaming platform announcement! (And behind the scenes)," where she revealed that she would continue to stream exclusively on YouTube for the next two years.

The video references a number of streaming platforms. These platforms include Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube. Due to the number of platforms mentioned, the esports commentator mistook a bit of information and directly messaged the streamer if the reveal video contained a joke regarding her well-known controversy around the brand RFLCT.

When Valkyrae was reacting to the video live on her stream, she mentioned how Jake messaged her.

“Do you guys know Jake Lucky, is it Lookey?”

She continued:

“This dude DM’d me and was like, in the announcement video was it a RFLCT joke lowkey or am I drunk?”

Perplexed by the question asked by the esports commentator, Rae went on to say:

“And I said, it was Facebook, with a facepalm emoji.”

She then mentioned that Jake might be the only person who mistook the reveal video as an RFLCT joke by saying:

“Yeah, I am pretty sure that he is the only person that thought of the blue cup was referencing RFLCT. Like seriously? I thought it was obvious.”

Continued to be stunned by the question, she concluded by saying:

“Dude, he is.. He was drunk. He was clearly drunk.”

Jake Lucky later tweeted to address the issue, and revealed that he was indeed drunk when he messaged Rae about her reveal video. He also apologized for the confusion.

Fans react to Valkyrae’s interaction with Jake Lucky

The audience in the Twitter comment section had a hilarious reaction towards this interaction. They joked about how Jake tried to slide into Rae’s DMs.

Rae took a break from streaming after her cosmetic brand RFLCT was at the center of drama and met with considerable backlash. She parted ways with the cosmetic brand in October 2021.

Following this, she took a hiatus and later announced via tweet that she would be back on January 31, 2021 with some big news, which was later revealed that she would continue to stream on the Red Gaming platform for the next two more years.

