"I'm getting a lot of sexism": JustaMinx accuses esports commentator of "sexist comment" after her controversial Twitch stream

Rebecca "JustaMinx" recently addressed a controversial clip from her latest stream. JustaMinx, a member of the esports organization ENVY, is popularly known for her diverse content that often involves bizarre antics.

JustaMinx was responding to a tweet made by a popular esports commentator regarding her recent "Hot-Tub" stream. After calling her out for breaking Twitch's Terms of Service (TOS), the commentator was accused of sexism by Minx.

Comparing her clips with similar incidents that took place on Mizkif's stream, Minx angrily exclaimed:

"So first of all, I am just getting a lot of f****** sexism from this f******* c***."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky When I see these videos I remember C9 Mang0 getting banned for air humping an Ahri statue and I remember that Twitch has no clue what to ban for when it comes to “sexual” content anymore When I see these videos I remember C9 Mang0 getting banned for air humping an Ahri statue and I remember that Twitch has no clue what to ban for when it comes to “sexual” content anymore https://t.co/jfeCE3y8n5

JustaMinx accuses popular esports commentator of sexism

Addressing the TOS remark made by Jake Lucky, Minx pulled up the video to show her viewers the exact actions that were being criticized. The clip showed a dancer pouring a drink into Minx's mouth, using her own.

After displaying the video, Minx asked her chat to wait as she searched through her computer for something.

"Just give me 2 seconds, real quick. Just give me 2 seconds."

Upon finding what she was looking for, she shared it with her stream. She opened a YouTube video, displaying a clip from Mizkif's stream with Twitch streamer Mia Malkova. As the video began playing, the Envy House star pointed out a scene where Malkova too exchanged oral fluids with others on Mizkif's stream.

"So, we saw that. Now, we're going here... Ooh, there we go."

However, within Mizkif's clip, this instance took place several times, whereas it only occurred once during Minx's hot tub stream. Feeling wronged, she began criticizing the commentator for calling her out. Minx accused him of sexism.

minx @JustaMinx minx @JustaMinx im having dancers on my stream thursday night... any mutuals tryna come over for stream. Might push the hot tub stream to that day too and just do an irl mini stream party outside(drunkcast type beat). Dm me if interested. Probs gonna max it at a small number im having dancers on my stream thursday night... any mutuals tryna come over for stream. Might push the hot tub stream to that day too and just do an irl mini stream party outside(drunkcast type beat). Dm me if interested. Probs gonna max it at a small number Probs thirsday now twitter.com/justaminx/stat… Probs thirsday now twitter.com/justaminx/stat…

Minx pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation as Mizkif did not receive any backlash for his stream. She tried to make sense of the accusations, boiling the reasons down to two possibilities: either the accuser believed that she was a streamer with a declining relevance or he solely called her out because she is a woman.

"So first of all, I am just getting a lot of f****** sexism from this f******* c***. There was no issue when this happened 3 different times on a man's stream with actual f***** views. Maybe it's because I'm a dying streamer, or it's a woman that is an issue?"

Viewers criticized Minx over her response

Redditors did not seem to take either party's side during the drama. While they did not agree with Jake Lucky's comments, Minx's allegations of sexism did not chime with them.

Viewers clarified that the original tweet was meant to criticize Twitch. But they also quickly pointed out that certain aspects of Minx's stream did stretch the limits of the Twitch Terms of Service.

Twitch has an official "Hot-Tub" meta where real-life content is posted. This meta had initially faced severe backlash but was embraced just as quickly by the streaming community. Several major streamers have conducted "Hot-Tub streams," albeit most of them jokingly.

