Which games did Mizkif stream on Twitch in 2021?

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo is known for his entertaining ‘Just Chatting’ Twitch streams, where he often invites a series of guests and close friends to create content with.

The streamer does not play games often, instead choosing to invest more into IRL streams. However, there were a few titles Rinaudo took a liking to throughout the year. This list will detail the five games he streamed most in 2021.

Which games did Mizkif stream the most in 2021?

5) Mario Kart 8

Rinaudo's fifth most-streamed game of 2021 was Mario Kart 8. He streamed it for 29.8 hours, with its last stream taking place on November 18.

The streamer invited his fellow OTK members, including Nick "Nmplol" Polom, Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Briar, and Zack "Asmongold" to play the game's local multiplayer mode with him. He had around 24.1k viewers on average for his Mario Kart 8 streams and peaked at 43.5k.

4) Jump King

Mizkif attempted to beat Jump King in 2021, with the aid of Lacari, who watched over him through a call. He spent 40.9 hours in the year streaming the title, having around 27k viewers on average and peaking at 43.8k viewers.

Mizkif's last stream of Jump King was on August 17 2021. He could eventually complete the game, but not in a single session.

3) Rust

Rinaudo played a bit of Rust on OfflineTV's special Rust server, for which they invite streamers from several parts of the Twitch community. He streamed 60.6 hours of the game in 2021.

His last Rust stream took place on January 21, 2021. He averaged 22k viewers while streaming the game and peaked at 61k viewers.

2) League of Legends

League of Legends is Rinaudo's second-most streamed title of 2021. He played around 67.6 hours of the game throughout the year. Rinaudo averaged 20k viewers during his League of Legends streams, peaking at 53k.

His last on-stream match in 2021 was on December 19, 2021. Throughout January 2022, however, Rinaudo has played the game on almost every stream along with fellow OTK member Emily "Emiru" Schunk.

1) Super Mario 64

Rinaudo's most-streamed game is the classic Nintendo 64 title, Super Mario 64. The OTK founder often partakes in speedrun challenges against his friends and recently taught Emiru the skills needed for the same.

The streamer played around 157 hours of the game on stream in 2021 and streamed it for the last time on December 1. During his Super Mario 64 streams, Rinaudo averaged 20k viewers and hit a peak of 57k.

