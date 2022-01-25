“It’s survived in the bag”: JustaMinx hunts and eats old food out of a garbage bag

In a bizarre instance during her latest stream, Rebecca "JustaMinx" shocked her viewers by hunting through trash and eating two days old food.

JustaMinx, a member of Epic SMP (survival multiplayer), was playing Minecraft on the server when hunger led her on the dark quest to sort through her two-day-old trashbag. Much to her viewers' horror, she was successful in her endeavor, finding a box of half-eaten sushi.

minx @JustaMinx

ILL BE LIVE FROM MY NEW OFFICIAL SET UP IN AN HOUR!!



youtu.be/FpdyRjoyevM ITS FINALLY ANNOUNCED. The envy content house! We have multiple extra set ups and guest rooms so whenever mutuals are visiting in LA you know who to callILL BE LIVE FROM MY NEW OFFICIAL SET UP IN AN HOUR!! ITS FINALLY ANNOUNCED. The envy content house! We have multiple extra set ups and guest rooms so whenever mutuals are visiting in LA you know who to call 😎ILL BE LIVE FROM MY NEW OFFICIAL SET UP IN AN HOUR!!youtu.be/FpdyRjoyevM https://t.co/glVtB8ZyTK

After eating a few pieces, she returned to searching through her trash bag to find "better sushi." Yet again, she found what she was looking for. However, in her haste, the box in her hand fell, spilling its contents back into the trash bag. Picking up a somewhat intact piece, she exclaimed with delight:

"It survived in the bag!"

Viewers left horrified after watching JustaMinx eat food from the trash

Minx is very popular on Twitch and Youtube for her entertaining, and sometimes bizarre, content. Her latest stream, titled deeply hungover but its EPIC SMP TIME!!!!!!, delivered to these expectations.

Minx was streaming Minecraft when she decided to take a break to interact with her chat and play with her cat, Cornelius. The clip, which has been extracted from her stream, shows Minx bringing a trash bag from behind her chair.

Having watched her eat stale sushi just moments before, viewers braced themselves for worse things to come.

Sifting through the bag, Minx picked up the box kept on top of the pile. However, in her haste, she dropped the open box into the bag. Watching some of the food fall in, she cried out "No!" While showing her viewers the remaining contents of the box - some inconspicuous looking sushi - her disappointment was evident.

"No! No! I dropped it."

She immediately went back to the trash bag and spotted a piece of sushi that had fallen out. Delighted with her discovery, she picked up the sushi and promptly ate it.

"Oh, it survived in the bag! Mmph! "

Rather than eating the contents of the box, Minx continued to fish out the scattered sushi from the trash. When she couldn't find any more pieces, she discarded the box back into the bag and put it aside.

Viewers criticize Minx for food wastage

Viewers did not seem very pleased by Minx's actions. Calling out her excessive food waste, viewers took to Reddit to make their opinions known. Some also mocked Envy House, a content creator house that Minx is a member of.

Envy House is a new content creator house launched by streamers CodeMiko, JustaMinx and the Botez Sisters. Minx is also known for her affiliations with members of the Dream SMP and streamer JSchlatt. She also has a YouTube channel with streamers QTCinderlla and Kaycetron.

