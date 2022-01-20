“7am?”: ENVY’s JustaMinx finds out on chess.com that there’s going to be a party at her house

A recent livestream by JustaMinx has the streamer learning some shocking information through the chess.com website. Chess.com announced they will partner with Envy to support the Botez sisters moving into the Envy Content House.

The announcement that there will be a party so soon was already shocking, but JustaMinx was further stunned that the housewarming party for Envy House will take place at 7 AM PST. That is an incredibly early hour for a party to be held, and the streamer was stunned in silence.

“What? Join the housewarming party and check out Envy's exclusive content by tuning in to their YouTube channel on January 25. 7 am?! Why? Wait what?”

JustaMinx learns about the Envy House party through chess.com

In the clip, JustaMinx found out through one of her viewers that there’s going to be a 7 AM party stream at the Envy House. When Twitch user coopx_r asked the streamer about it, she didn’t know what they were talking about.

(Footage begins at 2:11:24)

“What party? What are you talking about, 7 am? What are you talking about? What are you talking about? Botez is having a party? At 7 am? No she’s not! Is she? I’m not going.”

JustaMinx’s chat explained that there’s going to be a chess party at the house for the Botez sisters, and that the chess.com article was posted for the streamer.

“There’s a chess party at our house? There’s a chess party? Where? Where? There’s a chess party?”

The streamer seemed to be genuinely surprised about a party at the Envy House that’s going to happen next week, so she pulled up the site to read it for herself. After reading about the party, JustaMinx spent several moments in silent confusion.

Reddit’s reaction to the Envy House party focused on the house itself

The reaction was a mixture of amused at the circumstances and more discussion about the Envy House itself. One Reddit user pointed out that the other Envy House girls didn’t seem to know about the party either.

The streamer also confirmed the other girls didn't know the party was happening during the stream. 7 AM is an incredibly early hour to have a party, which one commenter pointed out that they would not be happy about having to party at the start of the day.

Perhaps the best time to play chess is at the start of the day, with one user saying they are “Real chess nerd hours.”

An interesting point of discussion was also the house itself, from its origins, and what it looks like. One user talked at length about the house, and how it was strange that a streamer house would not have 100% wifi coverage, which appears to be affecting the content house at the moment.

Some are still excited about the collaboration possibilities that come with the house, such as Minx and CodeMiko or working with some of the OpTic streamers like Hecz and Scump.

The girls at the Envy House are still new to living together, with one user suggesting they’re all in their honeymoon phase. The honeymoon phase with roommates is where everyone is friendly and does stuff together all the time.

The housewarming party is still going to be happening at the Envy House on January 25, 2022, even if JustaMinx was not aware of it until her chat informed the streamer it was on the chess.com website. If nothing else, it should be a very entertaining event.

