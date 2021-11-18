“Oh my f****** god”: Scump overjoyed after winning $100k winner-takes-all Twitch Rivals COD Warzone game

Seth “Scump” Abner made history after winning this year’s World Series Of Warzone tournament for the Solo Yolo bracket.

The streamer jumped in joy after making the final shot that secured his win, the entire moment having been captured on his webcam. With his victory, Abner won the prize money of $100k.

Scump places first on the final World Series of Warzone tournament of the season

Scump participated and won first place in the recent Warzone tournament held by Twitch Rivals. The moment, captured on camera, is being passed around due to the streamer’s explosive and wholesome reaction.

After taking the winning shot, Scump can be seen jumping around in joy while screaming at what had just happened. At one point, he runs off-camera screaming:

"Oh my god babe, a $100k. Oh my f***ing God let's go. Are you f***ing kidding me."

Abner’s first-place win for the Solo Yolo bracket of the World Series of Warzone tournament secured him a prize of $100k. Many were shocked to see the achievement as, throughout 2021, he mainly only participated in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War competitions amongst other titles for the series.

Scump also played in the Captains Cup (North America Duos) bracket for the tournament, where he won $15k after placing second.

OpTic Hitch @hitchariide Scump’s the best Warzone player in the world and he didn’t even play it last year.



that’s crazy bro 🤯 Scump’s the best Warzone player in the world and he didn’t even play it last year. that’s crazy bro 🤯

Who is Scump?

Seth “Scump” Abner is known for being a legendary player throughout the Call of Duty community. He has participated in multitudes of tournaments for various titles in the franchise, placing first in most of them.

The esports player is currently the team captain for OpTic Texas, previously known as OpTic Gaming. Scump left the agency back in 2019 but has seemingly returned after Envy Gaming absorbed it.

Scump has always been a significant figure in the Call of Duty fanbase, regardless of which title each player is hooked to. He has been praised for playing a major part in the history of esports with regards to the franchise and is said to be one of the few veteran competitors of the game left.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Abner isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind either, as evidenced by the time he tweeted out his displeasure at the lack of ranked playlists for the Call of Duty titles.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha