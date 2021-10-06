Cloakzy, Aydan, Scump, and other Call of Duty streamers' gross earnings leak following massive data breach at Twitch

The biggest ever streaming platform for Call of Duty professionals and content creators has suffered a massive data breach. According to reports, over 125 GB worth of encrypted data has been leaked online. This data consists of usernames of prominent streamers, their payouts since 2019, and even their encrypted passwords. While the source of the leak has not been proven to be authentic, a Twitch insider confirmed the report's accuracy to Video Game Chronicles.

Andrew 'Ducky' Amos @dvcky_ This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there. This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there.

While most of the community won't care about comment history or the internal AWS used by Twitch, the problem lies in the leaks of passwords and payouts. Anyone with a Twitch channel is asked to enable two-factor authentication to avoid any hacking.

Payouts for over 10,000 streamers have been leaked, and the numbers for a few are shocking. According to the leaks, these figures show the streamers' earnings post-taxes. The period is from August 2019 to October 2021.

Sinoc @Sinoc229 some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes https://t.co/rqJbYKPRPP

Multiple Call of Duty streamers are also on the list, and below are the top five earners from the Warzone and Cold War communities.

Diazbiffle, Cloakzy, and other Call of Duty streamers gross earnings revealed

Twitch has always been a growing hub for Call of Duty streamers, and many professional players have left the competitive scene to join Twitch. This decision has been motivated by the financial incentive in streaming, especially for well-known players.

Meanwhile, many Call of Duty streamers have shifted from Twitch to YouTube, including prominent names like TimTheTatMan and DrLupo. They have joined Dr Disrespect on YouTube, who migrated to the site after his permaban on the Amazon platform.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: https://t.co/3Lj9pb2aBl

Below are the gross earnings of the top five Call of Duty streamers from August 2019 to October 2021. This is their direct Twitch payout and not the sum they receive after accounting for donations, merch, and sponsors:

Also Read

Teepee - $1,786,534.47

Aydan - $953,042.02

Scump - $946,332.99

Cloakzy - $832,019.92

Diazbiffle - $226,033.92

For those wondering, xQc has the highest payout from Twitch, with revenue figures staying consistent at eight figures for two years. The aftermath of such a huge data leak could trigger a downfall for the platform. All streamers are likely going to be concerned about the security of sensitive information.

Edited by Srijan Sen