Valkyrae announces that she’s re-signed with YouTube Gaming with a well-crafted video

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has officially announced her decision to re-sign with YouTube. The monumental decision comes weeks after Rae hinted at a possible shift to Twitch or Facebook Gaming, following the end of her contract with YouTube Gaming. She will resume streaming on the platform from February 1, 2022.

Valkyrae announced her decision on Twitter through a well-crafted video, where she constantly kept viewers swaying in their assumptions regarding Rae's possible choices. But she ultimately confirmed YouTube as her official choice in a simple manner.

Valkyrae officially re-signs with YouTube

The video begins by showing Valyrae exiting a red car, giving her thanks to the driver as she leaves. The color is used to signify YouTube, and the act of thanking while she leaves is meant to make viewers assume her departure from YouTube.

Viewers were then greeted by a scene from a busy film set. The atmosphere is colored in red and purple, a possible nod to the two main platforms Rae would've had to choose from - YouTube and Twitch.

The symbolism through color continues as Rae is almost immediately greeted by a makeup professional asking her to choose between a purple and a dark pink wig. However, Valkyrae seemed unsure of her choice and asked for some time to think about it.

"I don't know, give me one minute."

As she turns to walk away, a man pops up with a blue mug, asking her "Coffee?". The blue signifies the possibilities of Facebook Gaming. Hilariously, however, Rae knocked the glass out of his hand with a horrified look on her face, and firmly objects:

"No!"

The chaos in the scene just increases as Valkyrae turns around and gets her face smashed into a red cake after a purple inflated ball hits her in the back of the head.

The scene cuts to Rae sitting in front of the vanity, cleaning her cake-smeared face. Her face looks bloody and gory, an edgy characteristic that Rae often portrays in her personality. She is seen cleaning the mess with a purple towel.

The supposed director of the film set walks in from behind Rae's seat, informing her of some last-minute changes to the script to inculcate doors. Confused, Rae asks:

"Doors?"

Noticing a slight hint of disapproval on Rae's face, the director suggests using different colors, such as red and purple, to symbolize YouTube and Twitch, respectively.

"Or something, we walk through the set- red for YouTube, purple for Twitch and Ryan had this really great idea-"

Rae took this opportunity to announce her decision to stay with YouTube Gaming.

"Oh, no, I'm just staying on YouTube."

The camera then glances at the director, who turns out to be QTCinderella. She then asks Rae to reconfirm.

"You sure you don't wanna explode a car or something?"

The "explode a car or something" jibe references streamer Ludwig's YouTube announcement, where he blew up a purple car to signify the end of his association with Twitch.

Rae reassures her, confirming that she is happy with her decision. The camera then pans back into the vanity frame, as Rae announces, with a smile on her face:

"I'm just staying on YouTube."

The director calls for a wrap and the YouTube Gaming logo pops out. Rae laughs as she happily cleans the cake off her face.

Also Read Article Continues below

Valkyrae is currently among the biggest streamers on the YouTube platform, with over 3.62 million followers on her main channel. She is known for her gaming content, and is the owner of 100 Thieves esports organizations.

Edited by R. Elahi