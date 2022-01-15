100 Thieves vs Team SoloMid, League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The North American League of Legends 2022 season kicks off today with two of the region's powerhouses facing off against each other. In years past, TSM was the top dog in the LCS. However, after missing the Worlds championship last year, many fans questioned how the team's reputation would stand.

All five of 100T's players from the 2021 season are returning while TSM practically cleaned the house, taking in three new players as well as a new coach after Bjergsen decided to leave.

Everything fans need to know ahead of 100T vs TSM at League of Legends LCS 2022 spring split

This might be TSM's redemption year. They have made major changes to their roster across the board, so a different type of synergy will either bring greater success or condemn them to harrowing defeats. For 100T, it might be a rinse-and-repeat type of season after finishing first in 2021.

Prediction

Since TSM has witnessed such an overhaul, it's difficult to tell how they will perform in the first game of the Split. With a new mid laner, it may take some time before the team gets rolling. Meanwhile, 100T can pick up where they left off last year and further the team's relationship with the players.

100T Abbedagge @AbbedaggeLoL

With the Western Hemisphere's Faker on their roster, expect 100T to clinch this match. They were indomitable in the Summer Split and LCS playoffs last year before meeting a grisly end at Worlds. Very little has changed for them moving into this season.

Head-to-head

Both of these League of Legends teams have brawled and rivaled one another for quite a while. TSM has been around as an LCS flagbearer while 100T is a newer team to the league. Nonetheless, they've clashed over the last few years.

In their 21 matchups, TSM has taken the majority of the wins with 14, leaving 100T with 7. Their biggest matchup dates back to the 2021 Spring Playoffs, when TSM took the series 3:1.

Livestream

The League of Legends match will take place on January 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. Fans can watch it from the LoL Twitch page as well as the Esports website.

Previous results

The last time these teams faced off was back in the Summer Split of the 2021 season when TSM clinched victory. 100T won the other two games against them, however, bringing the score to 2:1 during the summer.

Anticipated lineups

100 Thieves

Top - Ssumday (Kim Chan-Ho)

Jungle - Closer (Can Çelik)

Mid - Abbedagge (Felix Braun

ADC - FBI (Ian Victor Huang)

Support - huhi (Choi Jae-hyun)

Team SoloMid

Top - Huni (Heo Seung-hoon)

Jungle - Spica (Mingyi Lu)

Mid - Keaiduo (Zhu Xiong)

ADC - Tactical (Edward Ra)

Support - Shenyi (Wei Zi-Jie)

