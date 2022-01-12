Team Vitality vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second game on day three of the first superweek at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between Team Vitality and Fnatic.

This is a game that most League of Legends fans have been waiting to witness since the announcement of their respective rosters. Both Fnatic and Team Vitality have set up rosters that are capable of winning everything during the 2022 season.

The match between these two teams will simply be a question of endurance. The game will come down to the smallest details and whoever is able to execute their gameplay with the least mistakes will grab the victory.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of Team Vitality vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

The predictions for this match will be a tough thing to call. In terms of raw strength, Team Vitality probably has the best individual talent within the LEC. This is simply because Perkz is arguably the greatest western player of all time.

Apart from that, Alphari is a carry toplaner who can pretty much push games beyond the finish line with ease. These two players make Vitality a very scary team as their partnership will be very hard to counter.

However, when it comes Fnatic, they are definitely not far behind. This is because the Upset and Hylissang botlane of Fnatic is not just the best in the LEC, but definitely one of the best in the world. There are very few players who stand up to the precision and aggression of these two individuals.

Apart from that, Fnatic have Humanoid in the midlane with Wunder in the toplane. Wunder may have had a poor 2021 season, but he will be hungry to prove why he is the only Western toplaner to ever win the Mid-Season Invitational.

Both teams are simply filled with enormous individual firepower. However, when it comes to teamplay, Fnatic have the edge owing to Perkz and Alphari coming back from North America. However, all of Fnatic's players have played in the LEC even in the previous season.

Therefore, their sense and familiarity with the LEC environment is much better which should grant them a close victory.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Team Vitality have a long history of competing in the European League of Legends scene.

The two teams have been at each other's throats since 2016. However, until 2021, Fnatic always managed to have an upper-hand over Team Vitality.

The teams have previously clashed against each other 26 times. Amongst those, Fnatic have managed to grab a total of 18 victories.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, has managed to grab only 7 victories with one of the matches ending in a draw.

Livestream details

Team Vitality vs Fnatic will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel of the LEC. The match will be live on January 16, 2022.

Previous Results

Team Vitality's previous match was against Fnatic in the LEC 2021 playoffs, where they ended up losing 3-2.

Fnatic's previous match was against PSG Talon at League of Legends Worlds 2021, which they ended up losing quite disastrously.

League of Legends LEC 2022 rosters

Fnatic

Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen

Ivan “Razork” Martin Diaz

Marek “Humanoid” Brazda

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

Team Vitality

Barney "Alphari" Morris

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag

Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

