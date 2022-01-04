League of Legends Professional Team Power Ranking: LEC Spring Split 2022 Edition

The spring split for the 2022 season of the League of Legends European Championships (LEC) is set to begin on 14 January 2022. Therefore, like every year, it is vital to take a look at the best and the worst teams in the region on paper.

Obviously, the best team on paper might not be the best team on the pitch. However, the expectation levels from certain sides are definitely higher when compared to others.

The LEC is arguably one of the most popular tournaments in terms of viewership and popularity. There are some top-tier teams in this region who have a lot of international success. Therefore, it is vital to take a look at the sides who are expected to win it all.

League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split: All teams ranked from best to worst

The League of Legends European Championships (LEC) is one of the biggest competitions in the world. There have been teams such as Fnatic and G2 Esports from this region who have made it to the finals of the League of Legends World Championships.

G2 Esports has previously won the Mid Season Invitational as well. Therefore, the expectations from the LEC are at an all time high. However, during the 2021 season, the LEC failed to show up at the League of Legends World Championships.

Thus, during the 2022 season, LEC will look to reclaim their throne. There is obviously good reason to be confident, as there are some really powerful rosters that can challenge for the biggest titles during the season.

Thus, the power ranking will provide a brief idea on the teams that fans should keep a keen eye on. In order to do this, power ranking a list of tiers will be established. S-tier will be the highest and D-tier will be the lowest.

All 10 teams will be ranked within the S-tier to D-tier based on squad strength and player quality for the 2022 season.

S-tier : Team Vitality, Fnatic and G2 Esports

: Team Vitality, Fnatic and G2 Esports A-tier : MAD Lions and Rogue

: MAD Lions and Rogue B-tier : SK Gaming and Misfits Gaming

: SK Gaming and Misfits Gaming C-tier : Team BDS

: Team BDS D-tier: Astralis and Excel

It is important to realize that this power ranking is entirely based on how various professionals and analysts have rated the squads. The reality can often be different as teams do end up underperforming at times.

Team Vitality has created a superteam for the 2022 season. However, back in League of Legends LEC's 2021 season, G2 Esports failed with a superteam of their own. Therefore, anything can happen as the League of Legends meta often ends up defining the results.

