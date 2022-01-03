Spring Split starting dates of every major region in League of Legends season 12

League of Legends season 12 is officially set to begin very soon with the first patch due on January 4, 2022. This means that the professional scene of every major region is gearing up for the beginning of the spring splits.

The start dates for the spring splits are now officially available and fans can begin marking their calendars.

Marc @Caedrel Major Region start dates:



LCS: Jan. 14th

LCK: Jan. 12th

LPL: Jan. 10th

There are four major regions in professional League of Legends namely China, Europe, North America and South Korea. Apart from that, there are smaller regions as well like Brazil and Japan, even though the number of internationally acclaimed teams from the same are very few.

Therefore, in this article, only the major regions will be taken into consideration.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the spring split starting dates for season 12

The spring split in League of Legends is quite vital for professional teams. This is because qualification for the Mid Season Invitational is entirely dependent on performance during the spring splits.

The start date of the spring split for each major region has been listed below.

In almost every scenario, the winners from the various regions are invited to take part in the Mid Season Invitation, which is the first international trophy of the year. Thus the difficulty level of the spring splits are always quite high.

However, spring splits are also quite uncertain. This is because almost every team enters the spring split with a few roster changes which sets them off to a slow start before they find their groove and start performing.

This often leads to some average performance in the early days, which in turn costs them a spot at the Mid Season Invitation. Despite that, spring splits are always exciting for both professional players as well as the fans as they mark the return of the season after a long break post League of Legends World Championships.

While the start dates for LEC, LPL and LCK are pretty clear, the one for League of Legends LCS is a bit convoluted. This is because they have made a few changes to their format.

During the 2022 season, LCS will start their year with a Lock-in tournament on January 14. While this date will mark the start of the season, the spring split will officially begin on February 5, 2022 in North America.

Apart from that, LCS will also have regular spring split play-offs instead of the mid-season showdown as it happened back in 2021. This is basically a return to the old format after the failure of the experimental 2021 season.

