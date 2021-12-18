League of Legends Season 12: Start Date, Patch Schedule and more

League of Legends season 12 is set to commence officially on January 4, 2022.

Players have been eagerly awaiting confirmation on the starting dates for the next season for a long time now. It seems that Riot Games has finally provided a conclusive answer regarding the same.

Apart from the date, full details regarding the patch schedule have also been provided. The schedule will obviously follow the same format as the 2021 season where a new patch was released every two weeks.

Patch schedule for League of Legends season 12

League of Legends season 12 is set to be quite exciting. The game has already added two new dragons that are entirely changing the dynamics of how plays are being made.

The Teleport summoner spell is also getting changed, which completely revamps the way in which the professional League of Legends has been played all this time. Apart from that, a bunch of new items have been added, which has made a lot of champions much more viable within the meta.

Overall, season 12 is going to be an exciting place to be. However, for a long time now, players have been wondering about when the season will officially start. This was because the professional leagues (such as the LEC) will commence from the middle of January.

This means that the new season has to start beforehand in order for these players to get habituated into the meta. Riot Games has finally provided an official confirmation, and the season will start on January 4, 2022.

The full patch schedule for the upcoming season has been listed below in detail.

Patch 12.1- January 4, 2022

Patch 12.2- January 19, 2022

Patch 12.3- February 1, 2022

Patch 12.4- February 15, 2022

Patch 12.5- March 1, 2022

Patch 12.6-March 29, 2022

Patch 12.7- April 12, 2022

Patch 12.8- April 26, 2022

Patch 12.9- May 10, 2022

Patch 12.10- May 24, 2022

Patch 12.11- June 7, 2022

Patch 12.12- June 22, 2022

Patch 12.13- July 12, 2022

Patch 12.14- July 26, 2022

Patch 12.15-August 9, 2022

Patch 12.16- August 23, 2022

Patch 12.17-September 7, 2022

Patch 12.18-September 20, 2022

Patch 12.19-October 4, 2022

Patch 12.20- October 20, 2022

Patch 12.21- November 1, 2022

Patch 12.22- November 15, 2022

Patch 12.23-December 6, 2022

Patch 12.24- December 20, 2022

It is crucial to remember that these dates are tentative in nature. Riot Games can decide to change these dates over the course of the upcoming League of Legends season.

