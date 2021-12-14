Riot delays the launch of Ekko’s League of Legends’ Firelight skin

League of Legends fans who were looking forward the Arcane-inspired skin for Ekko will have to wait for a little longer to finally get their hands on the Firelight cosmetic.

The skin was supposed to go live in League of Legends patch 12.1 which was set to officially bring in season 12. While the new season will be hitting the Rift, the upcoming Ekko skin will not, as Riot has taken the cosmetic out of the PBE test server, due to some sound effect issues that players were facing while using it.

Riot Eggo McLego @RiotKatana Update on Firelight Ekko from the PBE thread! Sorry for the slow response here but wanted to make sure we had the necessary conversations to get it right Update on Firelight Ekko from the PBE thread! Sorry for the slow response here but wanted to make sure we had the necessary conversations to get it right https://t.co/rfZivQDGln

Ambrille “Riot Katana” Army opens on Ekko’s Firelight skin stating,

“We completely agree that SFX is a standard and expected part of an Epic (1350) skin, and leaving them out was an unfortunate mistake on our part due to a miscommunication internally,” Army said on Reddit. While we do everything we can to avoid delaying content, we’re going to hold off from shipping this skin for a few patches to work on adding new SFX.”

Ekko’s Firelight skin will be delayed in League of Legends

The SFX issue was not the only reason why the League of Legends developers pulled the Firelight Ekko skin out of the League of Legends PBE. Riot Games will also be working on his Homeguard animation and provide updates that will closely reflect his representation in Arcane.

With the updated Homeguard animation, Firelight Ekko will be riding a hoverboard out of the base, the same vehicle he was seen riding many times in the animation series.

Riot Katana states in the Reddit post,

“We are also going to take advantage of the extra time to address some of the other feedback we’ve seen on PBE including a unique Homeguard. Homeguard animations are a feature that we have included on a very limited set of Epic skins when we feel it meaningfully helps sell the fantasy in a way that we couldn't otherwise. I want to reinforce that this level of scope is not something we can add during a regular PBE cycle or to every Epic skin due to time constraints, but we're also in an unusual situation with Ekko.”

Also Read Article Continues below

While Riot Games did announce that the Firelight Ekko skin release is delayed, they are yet to provide an update on its official release date.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider