League of Legends skin sale (December week 3): Price, Champions featured, and more

The League of Legends skin sale for the third week of December has officially arrived. This weekly sale happens within the game, where 15 different skins are sold in the client store for players to buy.
This particular sale will last until December 20 and refresh again on Monday at 12 AM PT (Pacific Time). The discounts this week are quite lucrative, and there are some top-tier skins available for players to buy.
The rarity of the skins are obviously varied, and so are the discount offers. However, it would be nice to grab some skins for discounted prices, especially since it is a holiday month and Christmas is just around the corner.
Every League of Legends skin available for sale and their discounted prices
As mentioned previously, there are 15 different skins available for sale. The champions whose skins are currently available for purchase are Caitlyn, Zoe, Mordekaiser, Volibear, Kayle, Corki, Poppy, Riven, Gangplank, Leona, Twisted Fate, Amumu, Warwick and Orianna.
Corki has two different skins on sale, and thus it will make those players very happy who main this champion. Apart from that, the skin for Riven and Kayle are two of the best that those champions currently have.
Splash art and discount offers for the respective skins
1) Pool Party Caitlyn and Zoe
Discounted offer (each): 55%
Price (each): 607 RP
2) Infernal Mordekaiser
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 208 RP
3) Runeguard Volibear
Discounted offer: 30%
Price: 682 RP
4) PsyOps Kayle
Discount offered: 40%
Price: 810 RP
5) Urfrider Corki
Discount Offered: 60%
Price: 390 RP
6) Scarlet Hammer Poppy
Discount offered: 35%
Price: 633 RP
7) Sentinel Riven
Discount offered: 27%
Price: 975 RP
8) Special Forces Gangplank
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 390 RP
9) Pool Party Leona
Discount offered: 35%
Price: 633 RP
10) Astronaut Corki
Discount offered: 27%
Price: 975 RP
11) Blood Moon Twisted Fate
Discount offered: 45%
Price: 742 RP
12) Surprise Party Amumu
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 540 RP
13) Firefang Warwick
Discount offered: 55%
Price: 438 RP
14) Dark Star Orianna
Discount Offered: 50%
Price: 675 RP