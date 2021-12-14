League of Legends skin sale (December week 3): Price, Champions featured, and more

The League of Legends skin sale for the third week of December has officially arrived. This weekly sale happens within the game, where 15 different skins are sold in the client store for players to buy.

This particular sale will last until December 20 and refresh again on Monday at 12 AM PT (Pacific Time). The discounts this week are quite lucrative, and there are some top-tier skins available for players to buy.

The rarity of the skins are obviously varied, and so are the discount offers. However, it would be nice to grab some skins for discounted prices, especially since it is a holiday month and Christmas is just around the corner.

Every League of Legends skin available for sale and their discounted prices

As mentioned previously, there are 15 different skins available for sale. The champions whose skins are currently available for purchase are Caitlyn, Zoe, Mordekaiser, Volibear, Kayle, Corki, Poppy, Riven, Gangplank, Leona, Twisted Fate, Amumu, Warwick and Orianna.

Corki has two different skins on sale, and thus it will make those players very happy who main this champion. Apart from that, the skin for Riven and Kayle are two of the best that those champions currently have.

Splash art and discount offers for the respective skins

1) Pool Party Caitlyn and Zoe

Pool Party Caitlyn and Zoe(Image via League of Legends)

Discounted offer (each): 55%

Price (each): 607 RP

2) Infernal Mordekaiser

Infernal Mordekaiser (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 208 RP

3) Runeguard Volibear

Runeguard Volibear (Image via League of Legends)

Discounted offer: 30%

Price: 682 RP

4) PsyOps Kayle

PsyOps Kayle (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 40%

Price: 810 RP

5) Urfrider Corki

Urfrider Corki (Image via League of Legends)

Discount Offered: 60%

Price: 390 RP

6) Scarlet Hammer Poppy

Scarlet Hammer Poppy (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 633 RP

7) Sentinel Riven

Sentinel Riven (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 27%

Price: 975 RP

8) Special Forces Gangplank

Special Forces Gangplank (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 390 RP

9) Pool Party Leona

Pool Party Leona (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 633 RP

10) Astronaut Corki

Astronaut Corki (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 27%

Price: 975 RP

11) Blood Moon Twisted Fate

Blood Moon Twisted Fate (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 45%

Price: 742 RP

12) Surprise Party Amumu

Surprise Party Amumu (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 540 RP

13) Firefang Warwick

Firefang Warwick (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 55%

Price: 438 RP

14) Dark Star Orianna

Dark Star Orianna (Image via League of Legends)

Discount Offered: 50%

Price: 675 RP

