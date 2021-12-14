League of Legends patch 11.24B preview: Gwen Buffs, Talon (Jungle) nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 11.24B will be a micro update that will not look to introduce too many changes in preseason 12.

Hence, instead of naming it as a full-fledged patch of 11.25, Riot Games will be calling it 11.24B. Additionally, this will also be the final patch before the League of Legends developers round out the year, with patch 12.1 expected to officially go live in the first week of January 2022.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ Gameplay Designer Riot Phlox opened up about some changes that players can expect in the next update.

All the proposed changes for 11.24B are relatively small, and there will be a total of ten champion updates scheduled for the patch.

League of Legends patch 11.24B preview

1) Champion buffs

Gwen

Olaf

Kai’Sa

Varus

Pyke

Gwen will be seeing some quality-of-life changes aimed towards her kit in 11.24B. As she went through a series of nerfs in previous League of Legends updates, Riot is finally looking to give back some of her agency.

2) Champion nerfs

Dr. Mundo

Kassadin

Lux

Vayne

Talon (Jungle)

Talon jungle will finally be getting a nerf this patch, and he will not be as dominant in the role as he used to be.

Additionally, Kassadin and Vayne will also be toned down a bit. However, these will be minor balance changes that the League of Legends developers will introduce before closing out the preseason.

3) System buffs

Glacial Augment

4) System nerfs

First Strike

The new First Strike keystone has been a bit unbalanced since it was introduced a few patches ago, and it provided certain “lane bullies” with more power to harass their opponents out of the lane. Hence, nerfs towards it are more than welcome by the community.

