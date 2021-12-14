Top 5 best ADC-support champion pairs in League of Legends

Botlane in League of Legends relies a lot on the synergy between the ADC and the support.

However, synergy does not only depend on communication between the players, but the champions as well. Certain ADC-support pairs work so well that it feels as if the champions were made for each other.

While broken and overpowered pairs are not very common in solo queue games, they are an absolute necessity in professional matches. This is because professional games rely a lot on inch-perfect execution with almost zero room for experimentation.

League of Legends' 5 best botlane pairs for solo queue players to try out

As mentioned earlier, these highly synergized botlane champion pairs are mostly seen in professional League of Legends matches. In solo queue games, players usually pick what they enjoy or feel they are good at.

However, synergizing and picking the best support to pair up the ADC with or vice versa can often provide an inherent advantage in games. Learning these pairs can help increase understanding of the game and help rank up much more efficiently.

Here are the top 5 ADC-support champion pairs in LoL:

1) Aphelios and Thresh

The Aphelios-Thresh pair is undoubtedly one of the strongest in the game (Image via League of Legends)

Aphelios and Thresh are two of the best champions in the game in their respective roles. Aphelios is a hyper-carry ADC who loves to get up close and deal heavy damage. Thresh is a support who can hook enemies and pull them closer to the ally team and set up kills.

Thus when they are paired up together, Aphelios has a very easy time to get kills. This is because, Thresh can pull the enemies up with his hook and slow them with his ultimate. This allows Aphelios ample time to deal damage without worrying about the enemy running away.

Apart from that, Thresh can also use his W to pull an ally champion away from harm. So this means that Aphelios always has a safety option to fall back on in case he is ever ganked by the enemy team.

2) Aphelios and Lulu

Lulu ensures that Aphelios can walk upto enemies fearlessly (Image via League of Legends)

Aphelios and Lulu are another ADC-support pair that is absolutely broken in League of Legends. However, the way this pair works is different. As has been mentioned earlier, Aphelios loves to get up close to the enemy.

Lulu, however, does not pull enemies to Aphelios. Instead she makes sure that when Aphelios walks up to an enemy, he is safe and sound. Lulu can use her shield which allows Aphelios to tank up damage and also farm easily.

Apart from that, Lulu can use her ultimate where Aphelios grows in size and gains a lot of HP, making him very hard to take down. This allows Aphelios to consistently deal damage without the fear of dying.

3) Lucian and Nami

The Lucian-Nami pair is very annoying to deal with in League of Legends (Image via League of Legends)

Lucian is probably one of the strongest ADC champions in League of Legends. However, he is also very fragile. He relies on moving in and out of fights and dealing insane burst damage using his combination of skills.

However, he can also die very easily if he gets rooted or stunned. This is where Nami comes into play. Nami is a champion who can lock down enemies using her bubble and also knock them up using her ultimate.

Thus, she can make sure that Lucian deals his burst damage reliably without missing any skill shots. Apart from that, she can also heal and shield Lucian in case he falls in a sticky situation. This helps Lucian to stay healthy at all times and maintain dominance in the lane without any fear.

4) Ezreal and Leona

The Ezreal-Leona pair provides both stability and damage (Image via League of Legends)

Ezreal is definitely one of the most difficult ADC champions to play in League of Legends. This is because his entire kit is filled with skill shots. He needs to land every combo successfully to ensure consistent damage.

If he cannot land his W and Q properly, then his damage output gets reduced quite a lot. Thus he can always benefit a lot from engage champions who can lock enemies down while he deals damage.

Apart from that, he is also very squishy. Even though he has a blink ability, there are champions who can catch up to him. That is why Leona is undoubtedly one of the best supports to pair with him.

Leona is an engage support who is extremely tanky. She can lock onto an enemy and at the same time shield herself, thereby making her hard to kill. This makes it very hard to target the ADC as Leona will always find a way to protect them.

Thus when Ezreal is paired with Leona in League of Legends, he can not only deal consistent damage, but also does not have to worry about dying. Leona's presence in the lane helps Ezreal to play aggressive and look for kills which in other instances he might not be able to do as efficiently.

5) Ezreal and Braum

Braum is a great alternative to Leona to pair with Ezreal (Image via League of Legends)

Braum is another champion who can pair up quite well with Ezreal in League of Legends. This is because Braum is not just a very good engage support, he can block all forms of projectiles using his shield.

This allows Ezreal to farm safely, and also makes sure that he doesn't have to use his blink ability defensively. Even though Braum's engage is not as strong as Leona, he is still a very good alternate option to pair up with Ezreal in case Leona gets banned or picked up by the opposition.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

