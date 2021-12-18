League of Legends Pre-season 2022 Your Shop: How to access, expiry date and more

The holiday season of League of Legends is bringing in an amazing gift for players around the world.

Your Shop is once again back for pre-season 2022 within League of Legends and it will stay for quite a while now. Your Shop is the ultimate discount offer for players who are looking to buy top class skins within the game.

The only catch to this is that, Your Shop is entirely RNG (Random Number Generator) based. This means that the discounts that players get will vary, even though the champion preference and the role of the players is taken into consideration.

League of Legends' pre-season 2022 Your Shop will expire on January 17 2022

The Your Shop in League of Legends is a nice way to obtain costly skins at a discounted price. A total of 6 skins are offered to the players and they are entirely random.

Initially, when players open the Your Shop menu, they are greeted with six rectangular boxes. Players need to click on each box in order to reveal the skin hiding behind the same.

The skins that players get depend on the kind of champions they play and the role preference of the players. This means ADC players, for instance, will usually get skins for champions from the same position.

In order to access the Your Shop menu, players will need to click on the button in the top right section of the client. The button is to the left of the League of Legends Store and to the right of the Loot option.

Once players have revealed all of their skins they cannot change it anymore. However, in almost all cases, players will get at least two good skins among the six. Whether the skin will be to their liking or not, will entirely depend on their luck.

While the discounts offered are pretty high, players will never receive any ultimate or legendary skin on their Your Shop. They will also never receive any skin that is offered to players as rewards for reaching certain ranks in League of Legends.

Also Read Article Continues below

The current Your Shop will last until January 17, 2022. This means that it is going to last for the entirety of the holiday season, which will excite players a lot.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider