League of Legends season 12: Expected updates, start date, patch schedule, and more

League of Legends season 12 will officially begin on January 4, 2022. Thus, fans and players worldwide are currently spending their time away from the game to come back fresh once the patch drops.

The League of Legends season 12 patch update will be massive. This is because this patch will bring item changes, UI changes, champion updates, and much more.

While the complete details regarding the updates are still not available, Riot Games provides some basic ideas on what is to come. All of those various features have been discussed below in brief.

Everything that fans need to know regarding League of Legends season 12 updates

League of Legends season 12 is set to bring in many changes within the game. The first amongst them is an overhaul of the UI system. This involves changes to the champion loading screen, rank badge showcase, player profile icon, and more.

Apart from that, Riot Games has also planned changes to Ahri and Janna to make them more popular. The game will also change items like Sterak's Gaze, Maw of Malmoritus and Death's Dance.

Finally, the developers have also decided to change the meta over the upcoming year. This includes changes to runes, burst damage and further item tuning.

The game will also change the Teleport Summoner Spell within the game. This change will be live with patch 12.1 itself and it is going to change the way toplane works within League of Legends.

Details regarding most of the changes are still unavailable. Hopefully, Riot Games will provide more insight in the coming months.

League of Legends has also provided a complete list of patch schedules for season 12. The detailed patch schedule is listed below:

Patch 12.1: January 4, 2022

Patch 12.2: January 19, 2022

Patch 12.3: February 1, 2022

Patch 12.4: February 15, 2022

Patch 12.5: March 1, 2022

Patch 12.6: March 29, 2022

Patch 12.7: April 12, 2022

Patch 12.8: April 26, 2022

Patch 12.9: May 10, 2022

Patch 12.10: May 24, 2022

Patch 12.11: June 7, 2022

Patch 12.12: June 22, 2022

Patch 12.13: July 12, 2022

Patch 12.14: July 26, 2022

Patch 12.15: August 9, 2022

Patch 12.16: August 23, 2022

Patch 12.17: September 7, 2022

Patch 12.18: September 20, 2022

Patch 12.19: October 4, 2022

Patch 12.20: October 20, 2022

Patch 12.21: November 1, 2022

Patch 12.22: November 15, 2022

Patch 12.23: December 6, 2022

Patch 12.24: December 20, 2022

However, it is crucial to remember that all the dates mentioned here are tentative. Depending on how fast the developers can push out the updates, dates can change.

Edited by Srijan Sen