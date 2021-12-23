League of Legends developers claim that Ahri's intended rework will make her "more popular"

Developers of League of Legends have decided to rework Ahri in a way that will make her much more popular within the game. They want to ensure that Ahri feels much more supported and the players who love the champion get back to playing with her once again.

Ahri is one of the most well-known champions within League of Legends. However, her outdated design and monotonous gameplay have made her less and less viable over the years. As a result, the announcement has been well-received by the community.

While Ahri's rework has been confirmed by the developers, the exact date of release for the same is still a mystery. However, in the gameplay updates for 2022, it has been mentioned that it will happen sometime early next year.

Ahri's rework set to make her much more viable in the League of Legends meta

Ahri has always been a fan-favorite League of Legends champion. She has been extremely popular amongst cosplayers and artists who love to dress up as Ahri or draw her from time to time.

Ahri also has good cosmetic options that players love to buy whenever they can. She is also part of the virtual League of Legends pop band K/DA. This makes her quite a well-known champion, even in circles which are not very familiar with the game.

The problem is that her popularity outside of the game seldom corresponds with her viability inside the game. Ahri is a dated champion with a kit that is completely useless from a gameplay perspective. Ahri is extremely monotonous to play and can practically be beaten by any other mage champion like Le Blanc or Azir.

While League of Legends has been out for 11 years now, the developers are finally ready to make adjustments to Ahri. They have claimed that apart from the fun aspects, these changes will also make her much more viable and popular. They have asserted that these changes will be similar to Lucian's rework.

In gameplay updates for 2022, developers claimed that Ahri had fallen out of meta for a long time now. The planned changes for her are aimed at ensuring that she gets back into the rift once more.

It is unclear about the exact dates of when these changes will be rolled out, but this official confirmation should get fans excited. Ahri is a brilliant champion from a lore perspective and a lot of players resonate with her. Therefore, making her viable seems like the right way to proceed.

