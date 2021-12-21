League of Legends season 11 round-up: Top 5 best players from the year

League of Legends season 11 saw some exceptional performances by players all around the world.

These players transcended all expectations and showcased the very best that League of Legends has to offer. While some were late bloomers, others maintained an overall consistency over the course of the entire year.

Therefore, it is vital to look into those amazing players as they entertained the fans in a year that was ridden with a pandemic. These players made sure that the fans felt the thrill of League of Legends even while watching the game behind their computer screens.

5 best players during season 11 of League of Legends

Tags of the best player in League of Legends can often be convoluted. This is because League of Legends is a team game. Sometimes a player looks good because the rest of the team provides them the space and resources to do so.

However, there are five players who performed despite the rest of the team under-performing at times. These players have showcased that through individual brilliance a lot of difference can be made even if things look dire.

1) Canyon

DAMWON KIA's Canyon has showcased fabulous performances multiple times during the 2021 season (Image via League of Legends)

DAMWON KIA's star jungler Canyon is probably the best player in the world in the current day. Despite losing out on the League of Legends Worlds 2021 trophy, he has been absolutely phenomenal.

Canyon during the 2021 season has adapted to the meta like no other. Whether it was Lee Sin or Talon, Canyon always showcased a new way of playing those champions. In fact, it became so hard to stop him that teams started to target ban his best champions.

Despite that, Canyon still came out on top as his mastery of the role is unmatched. In fact, several professionals are considering him not only the best jungler in the current day, but also the one who can be a true heir to SKT T1's Bengi.

2) Viper

Viper pretty much provided a new outlook towards playing the ADC role during his 2021 season (Image via League of Legends)

Edward Gaming's star ADC Viper has always been a good player. However, the 2021 season saw Viper rise from just a good player to arguably the best in his position in the entire world.

Viper has the ability to hold his ground and dominate against any opposition. While it is true that his team feeds him a lot of resources, Viper has made sure that those resources are put to good use.

Viper's Aphelios masterclass during the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2021 was definitely proof of his excellence. He snatched all hopes of victory from DAMWON KIA's grasp through near perfect positioning and team-fighting skill.

3) ShowMaker

ShowMaker's skill level is far superior than most players and he keeps getting better (Image via League of Legends)

A list of the best players of 2021 will never be complete without putting ShowMaker on it. DAMWON KIA's midlaner ShowMaker is currently one of the best players in the world and for good reason.

His mastery of the role and his vast champion pool makes it very hard to deal with him. There are only so many champions a team can ban, but ShowMaker always has some form of answer to it.

His Zoe against T1 during the League of Legends Worlds 2021 semi-finals was probably proper evidence of his skill. Despite T1 having an advantage, ShowMaker never let them gain any form of map control. It eventually led DAMWON KIA to take the game and advance to the finals.

4) Xiaohu

Xiaohu has been a pillar to RNG's success during the 2021 season (Image via League of Legends)

RNG's toplaner Xiaohu is probably one of the first players that comes to mind when speaking about consistency. Xiaohu has been a pillar for RNG during the 2021 season and it was evident from the team's performance throughout the year.

RNG won the Mid Season Invitational 2021 and then went onto have a very good run during League of Legends Worlds 2021. Despite their poor performances during the LPL summer split, they managed to gain their form back at the World Championships.

It goes without saying that the focal point of those brilliant performances can be easily attributed to Xiaohu. It is safe to say that throughout the entirety of 2021, there have been very few instances where Xiaohu lost the lane.

He always ended up gaining a huge advantage and became the carry condition for the team. In fact, even if he did lose his lane, he made sure that he became useful in some other way.

While RNG did not win League of Legends Worlds 2021, Xiaohu definitely showcased his dominance and mastery over both the role as well as the game.

5) Meiko

Meiko's presence in the botlane is probably one of the primary reasons behind Edward Gaming's win at Worlds 2021 (Image via League of Legends)

The final player on the list of best performing players from the 2021 season has to be Edward Gaming's support Meiko. Meiko is by far one of the most intelligent players within League of Legends.

He has always been faithful to Edward Gaming and made sure that their new ADC Viper never felt lonely during the 2021 season. Meiko's lane control, roaming and warding has been phenomenal throughout the year.

In fact, his 75% win rate on Leona during the 2021 season is proof of his brilliance. It is safe to say that if Meiko was not there, Edward Gaming would never have been able to grab that coveted Worlds title.

