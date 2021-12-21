×
Create
Notifications

League of Legends skin sale (December 20): Price, Champions featured, and more

Everything players need to know regarding the latest skin sale (Image via League of Legends)
Everything players need to know regarding the latest skin sale (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Feature

The League of Legends skin sale is a feature where players are greeted with a bunch of cosmetics at a discounted price on a weekly basis. This week's skin sale arrived on December 20 and will be available till December 27.

Quick Gameplay Thoughts 12/17: What's Next?➡ Details here: riot.com/3yIKdLZ https://t.co/qmW1NC4IOR

This week, the discounts range from 35% to 60%, and a few top-tier skins are up for grabs. There are a total of 15 skins that players can buy, which is the usual norm during this weekly sale.

Champion splash art and prices for all skins in this week's sale within League of Legends

This week, the champions featured in the skin sale include Lissandra, Xerath, Zyra, Ezreal, Mordekaiser, Aphelios, Vayne, Caitlyn, Ahri, Sett Tryndamere, Quinn, Akali, Lee Sin and Talon.

Happy #Ahriversary! Celebrating 10 years with some iconic Ahri looks 💖 https://t.co/UZpH8exgKy

The splash art, discounts offered and corresponding prices for the skins have been listed below.

1) Bloodstone Lissandra

Bloodstone Lissandra (Image via League of Legends)
Bloodstone Lissandra (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 390 RP

2) Guardian of the Sands Xerath

Guardian of the Sand Xerath (Image via League of Legends)
Guardian of the Sand Xerath (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 540 RP

3) Crystal Rose Zyra

Crystal Rose Zyra (Image via League of Legends)
Crystal Rose Zyra (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 877 RP

4) Arcade Ezreal

Arcade Ezreal (Image via League of Legends)
Arcade Ezreal (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 540 RP

5) Dark Star Mordekaiser

Dark Star Mordekaiser (Image via League of Legends)
Dark Star Mordekaiser (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 45%

Price: 742 RP

6) Nightbringer Aphelios

Nightbringer Aphelios (Image via League of Legends)
Nightbringer Aphelios (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 50%

Price: 675 RP

7) Arclight Vayne

Arclight Vayne (Image via League of Legends)
Arclight Vayne (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 390 RP

8) Arctic Warfare Caitlyn

Arctic Warfare Caitlyn (Image via League of Legends)
Arctic Warfare Caitlyn (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 50%

Price: 375 RP

9) Midnight Ahri

Midnight Ahri (Image via League of Legends)
Midnight Ahri (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 45%

Price: 412 RP

10) Obsidian Dragon Sett

Obsidian Dragon Sett (Image via League of Legends)
Obsidian Dragon Sett (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 877 RP

11) King Tryndamere

King Tryndamere (Image via League of Legends)
King Tryndamere (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 55%

Price: 233 RP

12) Warden Quinn

Warden Quinn (Image via League of Legends)
Warden Quinn (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 877 RP

13) Sashimi Akali

Sashimi Akali (Image via League of Legends)
Sashimi Akali (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 55%

Price: 337 RP

14) Traditional Lee Sin

Traditional Lee Sin (Image via League of Legends)
Traditional Lee Sin (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 208 RP

15) Blood Moon Talon

Blood Moon Talon (Image via League of Legends)
Blood Moon Talon (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 50%

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Price: 675 RP

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी