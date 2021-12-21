League of Legends skin sale (December 20): Price, Champions featured, and more

The League of Legends skin sale is a feature where players are greeted with a bunch of cosmetics at a discounted price on a weekly basis. This week's skin sale arrived on December 20 and will be available till December 27.
This week, the discounts range from 35% to 60%, and a few top-tier skins are up for grabs. There are a total of 15 skins that players can buy, which is the usual norm during this weekly sale.
Champion splash art and prices for all skins in this week's sale within League of Legends
This week, the champions featured in the skin sale include Lissandra, Xerath, Zyra, Ezreal, Mordekaiser, Aphelios, Vayne, Caitlyn, Ahri, Sett Tryndamere, Quinn, Akali, Lee Sin and Talon.
The splash art, discounts offered and corresponding prices for the skins have been listed below.
1) Bloodstone Lissandra
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 390 RP
2) Guardian of the Sands Xerath
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 540 RP
3) Crystal Rose Zyra
Discount offered: 35%
Price: 877 RP
4) Arcade Ezreal
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 540 RP
5) Dark Star Mordekaiser
Discount offered: 45%
Price: 742 RP
6) Nightbringer Aphelios
Discount offered: 50%
Price: 675 RP
7) Arclight Vayne
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 390 RP
8) Arctic Warfare Caitlyn
Discount offered: 50%
Price: 375 RP
9) Midnight Ahri
Discount offered: 45%
Price: 412 RP
10) Obsidian Dragon Sett
Discount offered: 35%
Price: 877 RP
11) King Tryndamere
Discount offered: 55%
Price: 233 RP
12) Warden Quinn
Discount offered: 35%
Price: 877 RP
13) Sashimi Akali
Discount offered: 55%
Price: 337 RP
14) Traditional Lee Sin
Discount offered: 60%
Price: 208 RP
15) Blood Moon Talon
Discount offered: 50%
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Price: 675 RP