League of Legends skin sale (December 20): Price, Champions featured, and more

The League of Legends skin sale is a feature where players are greeted with a bunch of cosmetics at a discounted price on a weekly basis. This week's skin sale arrived on December 20 and will be available till December 27.

This week, the discounts range from 35% to 60%, and a few top-tier skins are up for grabs. There are a total of 15 skins that players can buy, which is the usual norm during this weekly sale.

Champion splash art and prices for all skins in this week's sale within League of Legends

This week, the champions featured in the skin sale include Lissandra, Xerath, Zyra, Ezreal, Mordekaiser, Aphelios, Vayne, Caitlyn, Ahri, Sett Tryndamere, Quinn, Akali, Lee Sin and Talon.

The splash art, discounts offered and corresponding prices for the skins have been listed below.

1) Bloodstone Lissandra

Bloodstone Lissandra (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 390 RP

2) Guardian of the Sands Xerath

Guardian of the Sand Xerath (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 540 RP

3) Crystal Rose Zyra

Crystal Rose Zyra (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 877 RP

4) Arcade Ezreal

Arcade Ezreal (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 540 RP

5) Dark Star Mordekaiser

Dark Star Mordekaiser (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 45%

Price: 742 RP

6) Nightbringer Aphelios

Nightbringer Aphelios (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 50%

Price: 675 RP

7) Arclight Vayne

Arclight Vayne (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 390 RP

8) Arctic Warfare Caitlyn

Arctic Warfare Caitlyn (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 50%

Price: 375 RP

9) Midnight Ahri

Midnight Ahri (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 45%

Price: 412 RP

10) Obsidian Dragon Sett

Obsidian Dragon Sett (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 877 RP

11) King Tryndamere

King Tryndamere (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 55%

Price: 233 RP

12) Warden Quinn

Warden Quinn (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 35%

Price: 877 RP

13) Sashimi Akali

Sashimi Akali (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 55%

Price: 337 RP

14) Traditional Lee Sin

Traditional Lee Sin (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 60%

Price: 208 RP

15) Blood Moon Talon

Blood Moon Talon (Image via League of Legends)

Discount offered: 50%

Also Read Article Continues below

Price: 675 RP

Edited by Yasho Amonkar