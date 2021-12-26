League of Legends preseason 12 Lethal Tempo rework seems to be overpowered on some champions

The League of Legends preseason 12 Lethal Tempo rework was one of the many Rune updates that Riot Games sought to bring to the MOBA ahead of 2021.

While it was a very welcome tweak on paper, the update has not been sitting well with fans ever since it went live a couple of patches ago.

Many players have discovered that the Lethal Tempo rework has been excessively abused by champions like Yone, Yasuo, Jax, Caitlyn, and Vayne. The Keystone has been turning these picks into hyper carries with a significant about of early game potential.

In a recent Reddit post, a League of Legends player aptly points out just how overwhelming it gets to go up against a Yone or Jax with Lethal Tempo in the lane. They become lane bullies from level one itself and out tread squishy champions rather easily, as the rune boosts attack speed after each strike rather than increasing the amount of attack speed struck after damage.

And on six stacks, champions can go beyond the max attack speed barrier, which is what is allowing some League of Legends champions a very easy time in the lane and late-game team fights.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



A quick-and-easy reference guide for all Preseason 2022 content coming to PBE!



➡ Details here: Preseason 2022: PBE Preview!A quick-and-easy reference guide for all Preseason 2022 content coming to PBE!➡ Details here: riot.com/3n6UzA2 Preseason 2022: PBE Preview!A quick-and-easy reference guide for all Preseason 2022 content coming to PBE!➡ Details here: riot.com/3n6UzA2 https://t.co/xAa9cm9PG8

Riot needs to nerf Lethal Tempo when League of Legends season 12 officially hits

From the above Reddit post and the number of comments and upvotes it has gotten, it’s evident that players aren’t happy with the current state of Lethal Tempo in League of Legends. The Redditor points out in the post

“You shouldn't be able to get 2k gold worth of attack speed stats at level 1. I'd prefer this was a scaling rune. Melee champs should get 8% per stack at level 1 scaling to 14% per stack at level 18. Most of the champs running this rune are late game carries like Yone, Yasuo, Jax and they're using this rune to win lane against their historical counter picks.”

“The rune isn't a completely failed concept but it shouldn't be this strong early game. Make it scaling for ADCs too so you don't have Vayne and Caitlyn abusing it, make the range scale for ranged champs 10-100 extra range at levels 1-18.”

The fix that the player talks about is rather sound, and others in the thread also echo the sentiment.

The concept that went behind the Lethal Tempo rework for League of Legends preseason 12 was sound. However, the way Riot went about linking champion interactions with it has what made this Keystone so very unbalanced.

Also Read Article Continues below

Possibly the developers will cook up a fix for the issue when League of Legends season 11 finally goes live in the first week of January.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar