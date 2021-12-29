League of Legends season 11 review: The best performing jungle champions in the professional scene

The jungle role in League of Legends is probably the one position that can control the fate of a match, right from the very beginning.

Professional players often term the mid-jungle duo partnership as the one that makes or breaks a game. During season 11 of League of Legends' professional scene, five jungle champions dominated the rift.

These champions often took over games single-handedly and had to be target banned in many cases. These five jungle champions often snatched games from the cusp of defeat during season 11.

Five Jungle champions that dominated the professional scene of League of Legends season 11

The jungle role is arguably one of the most difficult areas within League of Legends. This is because jungle pathing, lane ganking and objective control always determine the fate of games.

The jungler is responsible for enabling the other lanes and thus, a lot of responsibility rests on their shoulders. Although sometimes, certain champions help to do that more efficiently compared to others.

These champions have been very popular amongst professional jungle players during season 11.

1) Xin Zhao

Xin Zhao has been the most popular jungler in the professional scene (Image via League of Legends)

The first champion to make the list is Xin Zhao. This champion has played a huge part in dominating the meta for almost the entirety of season 11.

This is because Xin Zhao can gank well, fight well and farm very fast. Since his rework, he has become extremely potent and his 41% pick/ban rate across season 11 is a testament to that.

However, picking this champion has also definitely paid a lot of dividends as his 52% winrate is sheer proof of his efficiency.

2) Udyr

Udyr might have been nerfed to oblivion but he has been dominant for a long time (Image via League of Legends)

This is a champion that has been completely forgotten over the past few patches in League of Legends. Professional players currently despise him due to his extreme weaknesses.

However, his sad decline happened only recently. Udyr was a major pick for almost half of the 2021 season and his 39% pick rate is the second highest amongst all jungle champions.

Apart from that, Udyr's winrate has definitely suffered due to the major nerfs to his kit, as it is only a mere 49%.

3) Lee Sin

Lee Sin as always remains the crown jewel of the jungle position (Image via League of Legends)

It is finally time to talk about Lee Sin. This champion is arguably one of the strongest picks within professional League of Legends.

His 35% pick/ban rate is the third highest amongst all jungle champions and he did end the season with a massive 54% winrate. The only reason Lee Sin is not first is because he was played in the toplane for a major part of the season.

However, considering he managed to maintain a top 5 position even after changing roles simply shows his utility and efficiency.

4) Olaf

Olaf is another champion who got nerfed hard but he had his moments for a while (Image via League of Legends)

Olaf is another champion who became irrelevant in the latter half of the 2021 season. However, he was extremely powerful for quite a long period of season 11.

Olaf's ability to run into enemies and teamfight is something that professional players enjoy a lot. Therefore, it is understandable that he sits at the fourth position with a 35% pick/ban rate.

Other than that, he ended the year with a 50% winrate which is also a conclusive sign of his prior dominance.

5) Viego

Viego's overtuned kit made him super dominant throughout the season (Image via League of Legends)

The final jungle champion that made the most impact in the professional scene is Viego. This champion is probably one of the most overtuned and broken characters in League of Legends.

While Viego also suffered from a positional change (toplane to jungle), he managed to maintain 30% pick/ban rate amongst junglers quite successfully. Viego can fight very efficiently and prudently.

He is capable of singlehandedly turning games around. Viego also ended the year with a 52% winrate which is a true show of the power of the Ruined King.

