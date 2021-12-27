League of Legends fans are not happy with the new battle pass progression, deem it a “miserable” experience

The League of Legends community is not happy with the new battle pass progression system that Riot games introduced in preseason 12.

The progression leveling updates were one of the bigger tweaks that the developers looked to integrate into the client before the MOBA was officially ready for season 12.

However, it would seem that the system is not something that the community is appreciative of right now. The new event progression is considered by many to be extremely time-consuming, and many are having a hard time reaching the in-game goals.

In a Reddit post (the contents of which are removed by the subreddit moderator), a League of Legends player pointed out how just “miserable” it feels to complete the battle pass progression as it stands today.

In the post the Redditor Fillia had written,

“The amount of times I was at around 390/400 points is crazy. I wish I kept track of how many points I have lost because of the points not carrying over but I didn’t. I know it has to be a lot though. This feeling is comparable to getting 99 LP instead of a promotion in the old system.”

League of Legends fans take to Reddit to express dissatisfaction with new battle pass progression system

With the updated battle pass system, League of Legends players will no longer earn tokens after each game, but will instead have to earn a total of 400 points. Once the points are accumulated, they will receive 200 tokens, a process which they will have to rinse and repeat until they get the final reward.

Redditor Fillia is not the only one who feels that the battle pass progression system is in a terrible state. In the post, a lot of League of Legends players have voiced their sentiments regarding just how awful grinding for tokens really feels.

Also Read Article Continues below

And while passes like these can be a great way for players to get their hands on new champions and rewards, giving it an extremely slow progression system can indeed make it a very miserable experience.

Edited by Danyal Arabi