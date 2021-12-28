Top 5 ADC champions during season 11 of League of Legends' professional scene

The ADC position is arguably one of the most crucial areas in the professional League of Legends scene.

This is because the ADC position is the key to dealing damage during teamfights. Among all, five ADC champions have enjoyed massive success during season 11 of professional League of Legends.

These ADC champions have not only remained relevant, but have consistently dominated the professional scene across multiple regions. Therefore, it is vital to take a look at these champions as they might come back once again during season 12.

5 ADC champions with the highest winrates in the professional scene of League of Legends season 11

The ADC position is often neglected by casual League of Legends players. However, professionals know how important it is when it comes to teamfights.

Therefore champions who can do the same efficiently are always preferred ahead of others.

1) Kai'Sa

Kai'Sa has been the best performing ADC in season 11 (Image via League of Legends)

This should come as no surprise, but Kai'Sa has dominated the professional League of Legends scene for around three fourths of season 11. Her ability to simply jump onto the backline and annihilate the squishy champions is what makes her super strong.

Apart from that, Kai'Sa has the ability to farm very efficiently which is why professional players preferred her a lot. As a result, with a 50% presence rate and a 51% winrate, she takes the number one spot on this list.

2) Varus

Varus enjoyed his moments, despite being left out in certain patches (Image via League of Legends)

Varus had an on and off year during season 11 of professional League of Legends. He enjoyed massive success in certain patches, while completely losing out in others.

He can deal huge damage, but his low mobility often makes him an easy target. However, despite that, professional players have played him in abundance as he enjoys a 34% pick/ban rate (second highest amongst ADCs) and a 51% winrate during the season.

3) Tristana

Tristana is a brilliant champion due to her immense team fighting ability and lane presence (Image via League of Legends)

Tristana is arguably one of the strongest ADC champions in the game. Therefore, it is clear why professional players love her so much.

She can farm well, punish opponents and scale up insanely well. Even though a she fell out of the meta later on, her pick/ban rate remains at 32%, putting her third highest amongst all ADCs.

Apart from that, her 51% winrate across season 11 is further proof of the sheer strength of this champion.

4) Aphelios

Aphelios gained popularity after receiving buffs through the course of the year (Image via League of Legends)

Aphelios is probably one of the most popular picks when it comes to professional players. This is because they often love flaunting their mastery over this champion.

Apart from that, he is also one of the biggest hypercarries in League of Legends, which makes him a very efficient pick in the professional scene. Thus it is no surprise that Aphelios was one of the best ADC champions during season 11.

While during the early parts of the season, he did not see much popularity, a few buffs made him extremely viable later on. Thus, Aphelios amassed a 32% pick/ban rate with a whopping 53% winrate over the course of the year.

5) Ezreal

Ezreal grew into massive popularity after the rise of Jarvan IV in the jungle (Image via League of Legends)

Ezreal is another champion who has quite a high skill ceiling. Therefore, he is also extremely popular in the professional scene.

He is another ADC champion who became popular later on, especially when Jarvan IV became a popular pick in the jungle during season 11. This is because he can easily blink out of sticky situations, making him a very safe and reliable ADC.

Thus, over the entire year, he managed to gather a 31% pick/ban rate and 52% winrate, making him the fifth best ADC on this list.

