Rumors claim that EDG's Viper has chosen Aphelios for the League of Legends Worlds 2021 winner exclusive skin

Edward Gaming (EDG) lifted the League of Legends Worlds 2021 trophy back in November. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors stating that the champions will pick for the winner exclusive skin bundle.

It seems, though, that EDG's star ADC Viper has apparently picked Aphelios as his champion of choice for the exclusive skin. While this is entirely a rumor, Viper picking this champion is not at all surprising.

Viper's Aphelios was instrumental towards EDG winning the League of Legends Worlds 2021 trophy. Apart from that, it is also one of his favorite champions, featuring some of the highest winrates amongst all.

Has information regarding the skin choices of Viper and others within EDG apparently been leaked?

The League of Legends World Championship skins featuring the name of the winning team and the players is quite an honor. These skins ensure that even in the future, everyone will remember the winners of a particular year.

As per custom, the winners of every League of Legends World Championship are asked to pick five champions for those featured skins.

It seems that EDG's players, including Viper, Scout, Jiejie, Meiko and Flandre have apparently decided on the champion skins they want. Alongside Viper's Aphelios, Jiejie has picked Viego, Scout has picked Zoe, Flandre has picked Graves and Meiko has picked Lulu

While many might feel that Jiejie should have picked Jarvan IV, it is important to remember that he has 100% win rate on Viego in both the LPL summer playoffs as well as Worlds 2021.

The information regarding the skin choices was apparently leaked within the Chinese community. However, neither EDG nor Riot Games have provided any confirmation on them.

Therefore, players should take these simply as rumors and wait for official confirmation from the companies concerned. Either way, the skins will be released next year. Therefore, an official confirmation can come anytime during the next few months.

