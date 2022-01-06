League of Legends' new champion, Zeri, the Spark of Zaun: Lore, expected release date, and more

League of Legends on January 4, 2021 provided brand new information regarding their upcoming champion Zeri, the Spark of Zaun.

Zeri is rumored to be an ADC and will be a humanoid-type character. Even though there is no information regarding her kit, her detailed lore was provided within the League of Legends universe website.

Apart from that, her release date in League of Legends is still unclear. However, she will be made available for the 12.2 PBE cycle. This means that she might be released somewhere in the next two to three weeks.

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun had a childhood filled with hardships, but she always kept her fiery charm alive in League of Legends

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, as her title suggests was born in Zaun. She was part of a working-class family. Therefore, it makes sense that her early life was filled with major hardships.

However, despite that, she had very good family and friends. They loved her despite her messing up things from time to time. It seems, Zeri had an electric charm to herself.

This is not metaphorical, but it is quite literal. Magic is not something that is uncommon at Zaun. In the case of Zeri though, she could release electric sparks merely through the usage of emotions.

At times it was mild static electricity. However, at other times it would be fierce and she would release a huge surge of electricity across Zaun. In fact, many within Zaun accepted that any power outage was Zeri's doing.

As a result, she also found a few people in her life who happened to dislike her and found her annoying. Despite that, Zeri never lost her personality as she was always eager to help others. While she was determined to control her powers, patience was never her strongest suit.

However, one night an incident happened that changed her life forever. Beneath Zaun, there are facilities which hold power even greater than Hextech in League of Legends. However, its dangers are quite serious, and the chem-barons make people work without talking about the risks.

Necrit 🎩 @Necrit94 Don't worry. I'm insane. Zeri's lore is up in about 18 hours.

I thing she is teasing the next champ and the Void event.

One night, Zeri ended up protecting those employees from a disaster using her electric power. However, while doing so she also ended up destroying the chem-baron facilities. As a result, Zeri had to run to her home as fast as possible.

One night, Zeri ended up protecting those employees from a disaster using her electric power. However, while doing so she also ended up destroying the chem-baron facilities. As a result, Zeri had to run to her home as fast as possible.

She expected people to disregard her for everything that happened. On the contrary, they praised her and Zeri's new life officially began.

As of now, this is more or less a concise version of Zeri's lore, as was provided within the League of Legends universe website. As mentioned earlier, she is probably an ADC champion. Her release date is still not confirmed, but it should be somewhere around the last week of January.

Necrit 🎩 @Necrit94 Soo... Riot removed Zeri's bio from Universe... but I made the vid in time.

Do I post it today?

Do I post it today? Soo... Riot removed Zeri's bio from Universe... but I made the vid in time.Do I post it today?

Unfortunately, as of today, Riot Games has removed her lore from the universe website. However, her detailed lore can be found on the website of popular League of Legends informant Surrender@20.

