Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, is the new upcoming champion in League of Legends' season 12

League of Legends has officially revealed the first brand new champion who will be coming to the game in season 12.

The name of the new character is Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, and is rumored to be a botlane champion. Initially, there were a lot of rumors about the reveal of the void-based jungler within the game.

With that being said, it seems the rumor has been debunked as League of Legends has officially announced the new upcoming champion. Further details regarding her will probably be available during the January 7 cinematic reveal for the 2022 season.

Over the past few months, there have been numerous rumors regarding the identities of the champions in season 12. League of Legends developers themselves confirmed that a void-based jungler is already in the making.

However, no further information was provided regarding that aspect. The community, as a result, started to believe that the void-based jungler will be the first champion for the 2022 season.

There was obviously a lot of reason to believe this theory. A lore entry for Malzahar was also released which further strengthened the claims of the void-based jungler.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Zeri was worked on my Riot August on gameplay, Riot Sojyoo and Lonewingy on concept art, and Riot SkiptomyLuo on narrative. Zeri was worked on my Riot August on gameplay, Riot Sojyoo and Lonewingy on concept art, and Riot SkiptomyLuo on narrative.

It seems that is not the case anymore. League of Legends caught everyone by surprise and instead are releasing a champion that is anything but void. Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, is a humanoid type woman who also happens to use electric magic.

As it might be clear, she is also from Zaun which is a crime ridden undercity from Arcane. For ardent League of Legends aficianados, it is the same location where Vi and Jinx grew up in the animated series Arcane.

Furthermore, Zeri is from a middle-class family. This means that her life is anything but easy. However, it seems she has a headstrong character along with a spirited personality. She loves to help others and never backs down from a fight.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN League of Legends LEAK:



• ~Jan 7th, 1hr announcement stream featuring: Zeri-- a humanoid Zaun ADC, an "electrifying marksman" with unique auto-attacks and a relation to gold.

• Support ~ a month after

• Void monster Jungler

• Shurima Tank



*~7 new champs by the end of 2022. League of Legends LEAK:• ~Jan 7th, 1hr announcement stream featuring: Zeri-- a humanoid Zaun ADC, an "electrifying marksman" with unique auto-attacks and a relation to gold.• Support ~ a month after• Void monster Jungler• Shurima Tank*~7 new champs by the end of 2022.

There have not been much rumors about Zeri. However, a few leaks suggest that Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, might be an ADC character in League of Legends. During the 2021 season of League of Legends, no new ADC characters were released into the game.

So it makes sense that the first champion that Riot Games is planning to release for the 2022 season is an ADC.

