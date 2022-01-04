The highly anticipated "void jungler" might be showcased in League of Legends' upcoming January 7 cinematic reveal 

League of Legends is set to reveal a brand new cinematic, "The Call," on January 7, 2022. As a result, several people in the community have started to believe that the highly anticipated void jungler might also get revealed along with the same.

Every year League of Legends follows a certain theme. During the 2021 season, it was the Ruination event that revolved around the Ruined King, Viego. The 2022 season, however, is expected to revolve around the void.

August UwU @RiotAugust I'm also working on the "overwhelming new jungler that should fill a void in all your hearts" with @EndlessPillows . It has been super fun helping out with the design :D I'm also working on the "overwhelming new jungler that should fill a void in all your hearts" with @EndlessPillows. It has been super fun helping out with the design :D

The news about a void jungler under development was revealed by one of the developers of League of Legends quite a while back. So it will make sense if Riot Games indeed end up revealing the brand new void champion as the first of the season.

League of Legends' recent involvement with void has prompted the community to expect an official reveal of the new jungler

In the past few months League of Legends has been providing subtle hints regarding the impending arrival of the void. Back in September 2021, League of Legends developers hinted at the release of a brand new void jungler.

Then in November, the writers at Riot Games released a lore about Malzahar called "Feast of the Prophet". Within the lore, Malzahar speaks the following lines:

"I have always told you that the end is certain. The Void will come, and wash away the world and all its miseries. And with it, each and every one of you"

It is well-known that Malzahar is also a void champion. So once the lore was released, many felt that League of Legends might be hinting at a void year or even a void champion.

Riot Games, however, did not provide a specific release date and went completely silent on the matter.

The matter again took precedence very recently when a leak surfaced regarding the cinematic reveal of the 2022 season. The leak showed a thumbnail featuring Pantheon.

Now, Pantheon does not have anything to do with the void, but he is a protector of Runeterra. Furthermore, the name of the cinematic is "The Call". Therefore, some people in the community believe that the name is not a coincidence.

ToxicSquiid 🦑 @SquiidToxic @ThePotatoWard Bets on Void based cinematic, since if there is “The Call” there is a reason that people like Pantheon would be answering - and since Targonians are strong enough to face the Void, it seems possible. Let’s hope they do Panth justice since his butchering in SoL @ThePotatoWard Bets on Void based cinematic, since if there is “The Call” there is a reason that people like Pantheon would be answering - and since Targonians are strong enough to face the Void, it seems possible. Let’s hope they do Panth justice since his butchering in SoL

In fact, many feel that Pantheon will answer the call of the people of Runeterra and will fight against the void. However, if he indeed fights against someone, then that champion or entity has to be the new void jungler.

Edited by Danyal Arabi