Rek’Sai nerfs and Teleport changes on the horizon as Riot outlines preview for League of Legends patch 12.1

League of Legends patch 12.1 preview brings Rek’Sai nerfs (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
Modified Jan 04, 2022 02:26 PM IST
With the holiday season coming to a close, the League of Legends developers are back to the drawing board to start preparing for Season 12.

The new League of Legends season will be going live next week, and while it will not be making as many changes as Season 11 did to the MOBA, there will be some significant tweaks to the gameplay aspect.

Howdy, quick preview for the patch this week!This was a bit of a unusual patch since most of it was prepped before the holiday break but we did micropatch in a few changes to outlier champions. https://t.co/Z9NL0IDHzA

Two new drakes will be added this time around, as well as massive changes to the Teleport summoner spell, as Riot Phlox pointed out in the above tweet.

Additionally, Diana and Gangplank will see some buffs in League of Legends patch 12.1, while Sona and Rek’Sai will have their kit toned down and not be as effective as they used to be.

League of Legends patch 12.1 preview

Patches from now on should be back to pretty much normal cadence since the holidays are over and we're all back at work (except me, my flight got canceled by snow ❄😔❄)

1) Champion buffs

  • Diana
  • Gangplank

Diana and Gankplank have struggled ever since the Preseason 12 update went live a couple of patches ago. To help them out, Riot will be looking to bring some changes to their kit to make them have an easier time in lane and late-game team fights.

2) Champion nerfs

  • Sona
  • Rek’Sai

Rek’Sai has been enjoying a very high pick and win rate in Preseason 12, according to OP.GG. She synergizes incredibly well with Prowler’s Claw, making her a force to reckon with in the jungle. Along with the Conqueror keystone, she can outduel lots of junglers early on in the game, making her one of the more difficult champions to deal with.

Hence, her upcoming nerfs in patch 12.1 are quite welcome, as it will help tone down her dominance in League of Legends.

3) System buffs

  • Force of Nature

4) System nerfs

  • Eclipse
  • Immortal Shieldbow
  • Wits End

In League of Legends patch 12.1, Riot will also be looking to tone down some of the AD carries and Lethality champions who use the above items as a core part of their builds.

5) Adjustments

  • Teleport
Teleport has some changes on the PBE https://t.co/5dUwCszL61

The controversial Teleport changes will be arriving in 12.1. In recent weeks, the community has been quite vocal about why they do not want Riot’s proposed Teleport changes to hit the Rift.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Hopefully, they will be introducing some last-minute tweaks to the Summoner Spell update to help address some of the player concerns.

