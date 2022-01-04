Teamfight Tactics patch 12.1 preview: Socialite and Chemtek nerfs on the horizon

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.1 is set to go live in a week’s time, and Riot Games will be looking to bring in a significant amount of updates this time around to help balance the game.

The 12.1 update of the League of Legends-based board game will be rather big, and the developers will be focusing more on nerfing the Socialite and Chemtek traits.

Riot Mort @Mortdog



youtube.com/watch?v=OmWwzF… Here we go...Patch 12.1 Rundown. Major props to the team who worked their butts off to get this ready and are still working to get it deployed by Wednesday. Here's the changes. Full patch notes tomorrow, patch goes live Jan 5 local time! Here we go...Patch 12.1 Rundown. Major props to the team who worked their butts off to get this ready and are still working to get it deployed by Wednesday. Here's the changes. Full patch notes tomorrow, patch goes live Jan 5 local time!youtube.com/watch?v=OmWwzF…

In a recent stream video, Teamfight Tactic game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer opened up about the updates that players can look forward to next week.

Along with changes to some of the traits, there will also be extensive champion updates in patch 12.1.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.1 preview

Riot Mort @Mortdog Happy New Year! A three year tradition, here's my pinned tweet of the patch note days for 2022! Happy New Year! A three year tradition, here's my pinned tweet of the patch note days for 2022! https://t.co/tY95Ps87eM

1) Champions

1 Cost

Caitlyn

Spell damage lowered from 800/1400/2250 to 800/1400/2000

Garen

AD increased from 60 to 70

Graves

Mana lowered from 80/120 to 50/100

Illaoi

Spell damage increased from 175/300/500 to 200/325/550

Spell healing increased from 25/30/35% to 25/30/40%

Kassadin

Spell damage reduction lowered from 30 to 25%

Spell DR duration increased from 4 to 5

Twisted Fate

Spell damage increased from 145/190/255 to 155/205/275

2 Cost

Kog’Maw

Spell damage reworked from 7/8/9 to 8/8/8

Swain

Mana lowered from 40/80 to 40/75

Spell healing per target increased from 200/230/300 to 225/250/350

Talon

Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

Zilean

Spell slow duration increased from 3 to 4

3 Cost

Ekko

Spell damage increased from 150/200/350 to 175/225/375

Heimerdinger

Range increased from 3 to 4

Lissandra

Spell damage increased from 225/300/500 to 250/325/550

Malzahar

Spell Damage reworked from 700/850/1000 to 650/850/1100

Samira

HP increased from 650 to 700

Vex

HP increased from 800 to 850

4 Cost

Orianna

Mana lowered from 50/140 to 50/130

Seraphine

Mana lowered from 80/160 to 80/150

Spell Damage increased from 250/400/1000 to 275/450/1200

Sion

Spell stun duration increased from 2/3/6 to 2.5/3/6

Spell damage increased from 100/200/500 to 125/200/500

Urgot

Every third shot from Urgot’s ability now counts as a basic attack, up from every second. This weakens his interactions with items like Guinsoo’s, Hurricane, and Shiv.

Yone

HP lowered from 950 to 900

5 Cost

Galio

Slam bonus damage lowered from 80/125/1999 to 70/100/1999

Base stun duration increased from 1.25/1.75/9.5 to 1.5/1.75/9.5

Kai’Sa

HP lowered from 900 to 850

Mana lowered from 90/150 to 75/150

Spell damage per missile lowered from 80/100/180 to 70/90/180

Tahm Kench

Damage reduction lowered from 40% to 30%

NEW: 3-star TK now gains 20x the usual stats when fed an allied unit

Viktor

Mana lowered from 0/150 to 0/140

2) Items

Chalice

Bonus AP increased from 30 to 35%

Death’s Defiance

NEW: Now grants +20% Omnivamp

Guardian Angel

HP on revive lowered from 400 to 250 HP

Morellonomicon

True damage burn per second lowered from 2.5 to 2%

Rapid Firecannon

Total attack speed increased from 50% to 60%

Statikk Shiv

Bonus attack speed lowered from 15 to 10%

Sunfire Cape

Proc rate lowered from 2.5 to 2 seconds

True damage burn per second lowered from 2.5 to 2%

Zz’Rot Portal

Stage 2: 1500 HP (unchanged)

Stage 3: 1700 to 1800 HP

Stage 4: 1900 to 2100 HP

Stage 5+: 2250 to 2500 HP

3) Traits

Chemtech

Damage Reduction reduced from 25% to 20%

Health Regen increased from 3/4/7/12 to 3/5/8/15%

Attack Speed increased from 20/50/80/125 to 15/50/90/135%

Imperial

Tyrant Damage increased from 75/125 to 80/150%

Imperial Bonus Damage increased from 0/75 to 0/80

Innovator (5)

Bear Base HP increased from 750 to 850

Bear Base Armor and MR increased from 60 to 70

Mutant – Metamorphosis

AP and AD increased from 1/2 to 2/4

Socialite (2)

Mana per second lowered from 5 to 3

Syndicate (7)

Increase in power raised from 33% to 50%

Yordle

Adjusted Yordle Spawn Odds

1 Cost: 60 to 70

2 Cost: 25 to 20

3 Cost: 15 to 10

Mana reduction increased from 0/20 to 0/25%

4) Augments

Ascension (Tier 1)

Bonus damage lowered from 65% to 50%

Ardent Censer (Tier 1)

Bonus attack speed increased from 40% to 50%

Duet

Bonus HP lowered from 500 to 400

Makeshift Armor I/II/III

Armor and MR increased from 30/45/60 to 35/55/75

Shrug It Off (Tier 2)

HP regen per second increased from 2.5 to 3%

Spellblade (Tier 2)

AP on hit increased from 200% to 225%

Stand United I/II/III

AP and AD per trait lowered from 3/4/5 to 2/3/5

Sunfire Board

True damage per second lowered from 2.5 to 2%

Woodland Charm

Clone HP increased from 1500 to 1600

5) System Changes – Augments

Made some adjustments to the following Heart Augments

BUG FIX – Academy Heart properly says it grants a Katarina

NEW – Arcanist Heart now grants a Swain

Challenger Heart now grants a Quinn (was Warwick)

Protector Heart now grants no champion (was Blitzcrank)

Scrap Heart now grants a Blitzcrank (was Ekko)

Twinshot Heart now grants a Graves

Made some adjustments to the following Crest Augments

Assassin Crest now grants a Talon (was Ekko)

Arcanist Crest now grants a Swain (was Twisted Fate)

Challenger Crest now grants a Quinn (was Warwick)

Chemtech Crest now grants a Warwick (was Zac)

Imperial Crest now grants a Talon (was Swain)

Mutant Crest now grants no champion (was Kog’maw)

Scrap Crest now grants a Blitzcrank (was Ekko)

6) Bug Fixes

Eternal Winter no longer applies a temporary VFX below the unit when frozen

Fixed an issue where Garen with Blue Buff would stop gaining mana in rare situations

Frozen heart generated by Scrap will now properly remove its Attack Speed slow when its holder dies

Caitlyn’s and Fiora’s ability will now properly cast when targeting an invulnerable unit

Double Up: There will now always be a winning team visible during the victory sequence, even if all teams were reduced to zero health in the final battle

Double Up: Players no longer continually take massive damage after surrendering

Seraphine’s tooltip now specifies that she casts at the largest group of enemy units

Jinx no longer incorrectly burns enemies for 2.5% of their max health instead of 2% at 1-star

Jinx’s tooltip now properly reflects that she burns 2/3/4% max health per second rather than 2/2.5/3%

