Teamfight Tactics patch 12.1 preview: Socialite and Chemtek nerfs on the horizon

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.1 is set to go live in a week’s time, and Riot Games will be looking to bring in a significant amount of updates this time around to help balance the game.
The 12.1 update of the League of Legends-based board game will be rather big, and the developers will be focusing more on nerfing the Socialite and Chemtek traits.
In a recent stream video, Teamfight Tactic game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer opened up about the updates that players can look forward to next week.
Along with changes to some of the traits, there will also be extensive champion updates in patch 12.1.
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.1 preview
1) Champions
1 Cost
Caitlyn
- Spell damage lowered from 800/1400/2250 to 800/1400/2000
Garen
- AD increased from 60 to 70
Graves
- Mana lowered from 80/120 to 50/100
Illaoi
- Spell damage increased from 175/300/500 to 200/325/550
- Spell healing increased from 25/30/35% to 25/30/40%
Kassadin
- Spell damage reduction lowered from 30 to 25%
- Spell DR duration increased from 4 to 5
Twisted Fate
- Spell damage increased from 145/190/255 to 155/205/275
2 Cost
Kog’Maw
- Spell damage reworked from 7/8/9 to 8/8/8
Swain
- Mana lowered from 40/80 to 40/75
- Spell healing per target increased from 200/230/300 to 225/250/350
Talon
- Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
Zilean
- Spell slow duration increased from 3 to 4
3 Cost
Ekko
- Spell damage increased from 150/200/350 to 175/225/375
Heimerdinger
- Range increased from 3 to 4
Lissandra
- Spell damage increased from 225/300/500 to 250/325/550
Malzahar
- Spell Damage reworked from 700/850/1000 to 650/850/1100
Samira
- HP increased from 650 to 700
Vex
- HP increased from 800 to 850
4 Cost
Orianna
- Mana lowered from 50/140 to 50/130
Seraphine
- Mana lowered from 80/160 to 80/150
- Spell Damage increased from 250/400/1000 to 275/450/1200
Sion
- Spell stun duration increased from 2/3/6 to 2.5/3/6
- Spell damage increased from 100/200/500 to 125/200/500
Urgot
- Every third shot from Urgot’s ability now counts as a basic attack, up from every second. This weakens his interactions with items like Guinsoo’s, Hurricane, and Shiv.
Yone
- HP lowered from 950 to 900
5 Cost
Galio
- Slam bonus damage lowered from 80/125/1999 to 70/100/1999
- Base stun duration increased from 1.25/1.75/9.5 to 1.5/1.75/9.5
Kai’Sa
- HP lowered from 900 to 850
- Mana lowered from 90/150 to 75/150
- Spell damage per missile lowered from 80/100/180 to 70/90/180
Tahm Kench
- Damage reduction lowered from 40% to 30%
- NEW: 3-star TK now gains 20x the usual stats when fed an allied unit
Viktor
- Mana lowered from 0/150 to 0/140
2) Items
Chalice
- Bonus AP increased from 30 to 35%
Death’s Defiance
- NEW: Now grants +20% Omnivamp
Guardian Angel
- HP on revive lowered from 400 to 250 HP
Morellonomicon
- True damage burn per second lowered from 2.5 to 2%
Rapid Firecannon
- Total attack speed increased from 50% to 60%
Statikk Shiv
- Bonus attack speed lowered from 15 to 10%
Sunfire Cape
- Proc rate lowered from 2.5 to 2 seconds
- True damage burn per second lowered from 2.5 to 2%
Zz’Rot Portal
- Stage 2: 1500 HP (unchanged)
- Stage 3: 1700 to 1800 HP
- Stage 4: 1900 to 2100 HP
- Stage 5+: 2250 to 2500 HP
3) Traits
Chemtech
- Damage Reduction reduced from 25% to 20%
- Health Regen increased from 3/4/7/12 to 3/5/8/15%
- Attack Speed increased from 20/50/80/125 to 15/50/90/135%
Imperial
- Tyrant Damage increased from 75/125 to 80/150%
- Imperial Bonus Damage increased from 0/75 to 0/80
Innovator (5)
- Bear Base HP increased from 750 to 850
- Bear Base Armor and MR increased from 60 to 70
Mutant – Metamorphosis
- AP and AD increased from 1/2 to 2/4
Socialite (2)
- Mana per second lowered from 5 to 3
Syndicate (7)
- Increase in power raised from 33% to 50%
Yordle
- Adjusted Yordle Spawn Odds
- 1 Cost: 60 to 70
- 2 Cost: 25 to 20
- 3 Cost: 15 to 10
- Mana reduction increased from 0/20 to 0/25%
4) Augments
Ascension (Tier 1)
- Bonus damage lowered from 65% to 50%
Ardent Censer (Tier 1)
- Bonus attack speed increased from 40% to 50%
Duet
- Bonus HP lowered from 500 to 400
Makeshift Armor I/II/III
- Armor and MR increased from 30/45/60 to 35/55/75
Shrug It Off (Tier 2)
- HP regen per second increased from 2.5 to 3%
Spellblade (Tier 2)
- AP on hit increased from 200% to 225%
Stand United I/II/III
- AP and AD per trait lowered from 3/4/5 to 2/3/5
Sunfire Board
- True damage per second lowered from 2.5 to 2%
Woodland Charm
- Clone HP increased from 1500 to 1600
5) System Changes – Augments
- Made some adjustments to the following Heart Augments
- BUG FIX – Academy Heart properly says it grants a Katarina
- NEW – Arcanist Heart now grants a Swain
- Challenger Heart now grants a Quinn (was Warwick)
- Protector Heart now grants no champion (was Blitzcrank)
- Scrap Heart now grants a Blitzcrank (was Ekko)
- Twinshot Heart now grants a Graves
- Made some adjustments to the following Crest Augments
- Assassin Crest now grants a Talon (was Ekko)
- Arcanist Crest now grants a Swain (was Twisted Fate)
- Challenger Crest now grants a Quinn (was Warwick)
- Chemtech Crest now grants a Warwick (was Zac)
- Imperial Crest now grants a Talon (was Swain)
- Mutant Crest now grants no champion (was Kog’maw)
- Scrap Crest now grants a Blitzcrank (was Ekko)
6) Bug Fixes
- Eternal Winter no longer applies a temporary VFX below the unit when frozen
- Fixed an issue where Garen with Blue Buff would stop gaining mana in rare situations
- Frozen heart generated by Scrap will now properly remove its Attack Speed slow when its holder dies
- Caitlyn’s and Fiora’s ability will now properly cast when targeting an invulnerable unit
- Double Up: There will now always be a winning team visible during the victory sequence, even if all teams were reduced to zero health in the final battle
- Double Up: Players no longer continually take massive damage after surrendering
- Seraphine’s tooltip now specifies that she casts at the largest group of enemy units
- Jinx no longer incorrectly burns enemies for 2.5% of their max health instead of 2% at 1-star
- Jinx’s tooltip now properly reflects that she burns 2/3/4% max health per second rather than 2/2.5/3%