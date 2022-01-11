Massive Janna updates to hit League of Legends PBE to make her more viable in season 12

Janna will get quite a bit of quality-of-life updates in League of Legends patch 12.2 as Riot Games will look to make her more viable as a support in the new season.

Next week’s patch is gearing up to be quite big as lots of champion updates are on the cards. Both Janna and Tahm Kench will receive massive tweaks to their kits as the developers want to improve their pick rates in the support role.

August UwU @RiotAugust New Janna list for 12.2 heading to PBE!

-Empowering your shield with CC was missed, so we're retaining a version of it.

-Janna players didn't seem to care about damage in Q, so we cut the damage buff to add power elsewhere

-Added a couple QoL changes New Janna list for 12.2 heading to PBE!-Empowering your shield with CC was missed, so we're retaining a version of it.-Janna players didn't seem to care about damage in Q, so we cut the damage buff to add power elsewhere-Added a couple QoL changes https://t.co/tQf6V1hVlG

In recent seasons, Janna had one of the lowest pick rates out of all the support champions in the game. And in a recent tweet, Riot August, Principal Character Designer of League of Legends, talked about how they are looking into empowering the Storm’s Fury in the new competitive season.

The tweet outlines extensive changes to her kit, and from the looks of it, the Janna updates to hit the League of Legends PBE test server will not be straight-up buffs. She will receive extensive tweaks to all her abilities, as Riot will look to balance her entirely in the new season.

All Janna updates hitting the League of Legends PBE

Phlox @RiotPhlox Patch Preview time!



Because I know y'all will be curious: We're buffing the wind brothers because they suffered substantially from the Shieldbow changes and dropped to around 47.5% winrate each, a fair bit lower than intended and lower than the other Shieldbow bound champs. Patch Preview time!Because I know y'all will be curious: We're buffing the wind brothers because they suffered substantially from the Shieldbow changes and dropped to around 47.5% winrate each, a fair bit lower than intended and lower than the other Shieldbow bound champs. https://t.co/aBqPNsy5wD

1) Buffs

Base Stats Move Speed: 315 >>> 330

315 >>> 330 AD: 46 + 1.5/lvl >>> 52 + 3/lvl

Q: Howling Gale

Mana Cost: 60-140 >>> 60-100

60-140 >>> 60-100 Min Range: 1000 >>> 1100

1000 >>> 1100 Max Range: 1750 >>> 1760

1750 >>> 1760 Travel Time: 1.5s >>> 1.25s

1.5s >>> 1.25s Riot will be adding an indicator that shows Janna’s team where Q will go (might not work)

2) Nerfs

Base Stats Attack Range: 550 >>> 500

Passive: Tailwind

Janna gains 8% Move Speed >>> Janna gains 8% Move Speed while moving towards allies

REMOVED: Janna’s attacks and W no longer deal bonus Magic Damage based on her bonus Move Speed

3) Adjustments

W: Zephyr

Range: 550 (Edge to Edge) >>> 650 (center to center)

550 (Edge to Edge) >>> 650 (center to center) Slow Duration: 2s >>> 3s

2s >>> 3s Cooldown: 8-6s >>> 12s

8-6s >>> 12s Damage: 55-175 >>> 70-190

55-175 >>> 70-190 Passive Move Speed: 6-10% >>> 8-12%

E: Eye of the Storm

Cooldown: 16-12 >>>15-9

16-12 >>>15-9 Time before shield decays: .75s >>>1.25s

.75s >>>1.25s Shield amount: 80-220+.7AP >>> 80-200 (+65 AP)

80-220+.7AP >>> 80-200 (+65 AP) CC'ing an enemy champion with a spell reduces E's cooldown by 20% >>> >>>Impairing an enemy champion's movement grants 20% heal and shield power for 5 seconds.

R: Monsoon

Also Read Article Continues below

Healing tick rate: .5 >>>.25

.5 >>>.25 Total healing remains the same

Edited by Ravi Iyer