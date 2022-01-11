Yasuo and Yone buffs on the way as League of Legends developers highlight champion updates for patch 12.2

With League of Legends patch 12.2 set to arrive next week, Riot Games has provided players with a bit of insight as to the type of changes to expect from the first major patch of Season 12.

Unlike 12.1, patch 12.2 will see a significant amount of updates coming to champions, along with the arrival of the new Zaunite botlaner, Zeri.

Patch Preview time!

Because I know y'all will be curious: We're buffing the wind brothers because they suffered substantially from the Shieldbow changes and dropped to around 47.5% winrate each, a fair bit lower than intended and lower than the other Shieldbow bound champs.

Riot Phlox, one of the Lead Designers in the Summoners Rift team, tweeted highlights on some changes that users can look forward to next week.

Apart from Zeri, the other highlight of the patch is the buffs that Yasuo and Yone will receive. The Shieldbow changes in League of Legends update 12.1 did hurt their capabilities in lane substantially, and Phlox noted that:

“Because I know y’all will be curious: We’re buffing the wind brothers because they suffered substantially from the Shieldbow changes and dropped to around 47.5% win rate each, a fair bit lower than intended and lower than the other Shieldbow bound champs.”

League of Legends patch 12.2 preview

The developer provided the list of champions receiving updates in patch 12.2.

1) Champion buffs

Nocturne

Volibear

Yasuo

Yone

Veigar

Tristana

Senna

2) Champion nerfs

Shen

Talon

Qiyana

Lulu

Zed

Assassins like Qiyana, Zed, and Talon have performed exceptionally well in Season 12. Hence, Riot will look to tone them down a bit in the upcoming update.

3) Champion adjustments

Tahm Kench

Janna

Rengar

Tahm Kench’s kit will be receiving a significant number of tweaks this time around as the developers will be looking to make him more viable in the support role. Tahm currently has a very high pick and win rate in the top lane, so Riot will try and look for a middle ground where he is viable both as a support and a top laner.

4) System buffs

Lich Bane

Rylais

5) System nerfs

Lethal Tempo

Chemtech Soul

Hextech Soul

The reworked Lethal Tempo has been one of the most overpowered Keystone runes in Season 12. Hence, the League of Legends devs will be looking to tone down its capabilities a bit in the 12.2 patch update.

