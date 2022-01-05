League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split: Starting date, January match schedule and more 

The League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split has been confirmed to start on January 14, 2022. Apart from that, Riot Games has also provided a detailed schedule regarding exact dates for all matches in the spring split. The regular season of the spring split will continue till March 7, 2022.

This will be followed by the playoffs, where the top teams from the regular split will compete for the spring split title as well as a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational 2022.

Within this article, the January 2022 match schedule will be provided. Schedules for February and March will be covered in corresponding articles within those months.

Full details regarding start dates for all matches in January in League of Legends LEC spring split for the 2022 season

The League of Legends European Championships, also known as the LEC, is a premier division tournament that is held in Europe. It is arguably one of the best and also one of the most competitive tournaments across the world.

LEC 2022 Spring split January 2022 match schedule

Friday, January 14

Vitality vs MAD Lions SK Gaming vs Rogue

Saturday, January 15

G2 vs EXCEL Misfits vs Astralis BDS vs Fnatic Rogue vs Misfits BDS vs EXCEL SK Gaming vs MAD Lions

Sunday, January 16

G2 vs Astralis VIT vs Fnatic BDS vs Misfits VIT vs Excel Rogue vs Astralis

Monday, January 17

SK Gaming vs Fnatic MAD Lions vs G2

Friday, January 21

Misfits vs Excel Fnatic vs Astralis

Saturday, January 22

SK Gaming vs G2 Vitality vs BDS Rogue vs MAD Lions SK Gaming vs Excel MAD Lions vs Astralis BDS vs Rogue

Sunday, January 23

Misfits vs Fnatic Vitality vs G2

Friday, January 28

BDS vs Astralis MAD Lions vs Excel

Saturday, January 29

Vitality vs SK Gaming Rogue vs Fnatic Misfits vs G2 BDS vs SK Gaming Excel vs Astralis Misfits vs MAD Lions

Sunday, January 30

Vitality vs Rogue G2 vs Fnatic

In the past, League of Legends' LEC has featured teams like G2 Esports and Fnatic who have gone up against the best in the world. There is no denying the fact that Europe is one of the top regions when it comes to high quality League of Legends.

Therefore, the viewership and popularity of the same is always quite high. Fans across the world wait every year for the LEC to start as they get to witness some of the best teams and players within the game.

This year is no different as there are a few teams who have the potential to win the League of Legends World Championships. However, there is still a long way to go for that as the journey officially starts on January 14.

