League of Legends LCS Spring Split 2022: Professional team power rankings

The League of Legends Championships Series (LCS) is a premier division league for the North American region. The start date for the 2022 spring split of the LCS has been confirmed to be February 5.

However, before the spring split starts, a lock-in tournament will take place that is set to begin on January 14, 2022. Even though the power ranking in this article is primarily focused towards the spring split, the same ranking can be considered for the lock-in tournament as well.

LCS @LCSOfficial



watch.lolesports.com/article/celebr… 2022 marks the 10 Year Anniversary of the #LCS and we can't wait to celebrate with you! 2022 marks the 10 Year Anniversary of the #LCS and we can't wait to celebrate with you!📰 watch.lolesports.com/article/celebr… https://t.co/1VHbibLngO

The North American region is often not taken seriously by League of Legends fans. However, this year the teams look really strong and some of them have the potential to perform even on the international stage.

Every League of Legends LCS teams ranked from best to worst for the 2022 spring split

The North American League of Legends teams are often considered inferior despite being a major region. This is because, across the history of League of Legends, North America has never been able to perform in any international tournament.

Compared to that, LEC teams have fared much better against Korean and Chinese teams at tournaments like the League of Legends World Championships.

LCS @LCSOfficial



Matches kick off on 1/14/2022 The 2022 #LCS Lock In Draft ResultsMatches kick off on 1/14/2022 The 2022 #LCS Lock In Draft ResultsMatches kick off on 1/14/2022 https://t.co/P2KZbPYqta

The 2022 season, however, might be a bit different. This is because this year, the LCS teams have recruited players who possess the pedigree to go head-to-head against the best in the world.

Thus, the following power rankings will provide a list of teams that fans can be confident about from the North American League of Legends scene. There are a total of five tiers within the power rankings. The best teams will be put in the S-tier and the weakest teams will be placed in the D-tier.

S-tier: Team Liquid, 100 Thieves

A-tier: Evil Geniuses, TSM, Cloud9

B-tier: Golden Guardians, Immortals

C-tier: Counter Logic Gaming, Fly Quest

D-tier: Dignitas

The above list pretty much sums up the best and worst teams for the 2022 spring split of the LCS. The rankings on this list primarily focus towards the quality of players within the teams and their ability to perform on the biggest stages.

Regardless of whether fans do not agree with the best teams on the list, there is no denying that Team Liquid have a lot of expectations on their shoulders. A team with Bjergsen, Hans Sama and Bwipo is expected to stomp all forms of competition and show up big on the international stage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi