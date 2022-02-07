Twitch Streamer Fuslie admits that she is obsessed with GTA RP

Leslie “Fuslie'' earlier today stated that she is addicted and obsessed with Grand Theft Auto Roleplay (GTA RP) content. As she began streaming, she confessed to her audience in Twitch chat that the streamer has been neglecting real life and had been continuously watching content related to GTA RP.

“My life is falling apart.”

Fuslie confesses that she is addicted to GTA RP content

Leslie had just begun her livestream and was ten minutes into her stream. She mentioned to her audience that a lot of people have been playing GTA recently. A viewer in her chat asked if she would play GTA to which the streamer said that she wouldn't be playing it. She mentioned that she had plans for the next day which involved going out for a trip with her friends.

Talking about GTA, Leslie mentioned how the game and content related to it is hampering her personal life. She started off by saying that her room has been very dirty. She jokingly said:

“Random dirty clothes, theres trash, there’s tissues on the ground. My life is falling apart outside of streaming.”

She then continued to talk about how she has been addicted to GTA clips by saying:

“And I am like, I dont want to get too.. Uhh.. like I literally… and I will like watch GTA clips until I cant anymore. Until I have to sleep. I wake up and then I like watch GTA clips. I’ll watch other peoples’ GTA, I am so obssessed that I am like, this is not healthy. This can't be healthy."

The streamer then continued by saying that she is really happy that she is taking a break from GTA and the content surrounding it. She then said that she was planning on bailing on the trip which was planned for the next day:

“So I am really happy about taking a break and I was literally gonna bail on this trip tomorrow. I was thinking about it and I am planning it! I am like the person planning it! And I was like maybe I dont go.”

Thinking about this, she giggled and said that she would miss four days worth of GTA clips. She said:

“And I am like I am gonna miss four days of GTA. What’s gonna happen? And I am like whoa girl!? You’re going! Yeah, like it’s bad.”

She then concluded her rant about how she was addicted to GTA and went on to duo with fellow Twitch streamer Natsumii before they started to play a variety of games.

Fans react to Fuslie’s confession

The audience in the streamer’s chat showed their concern towards her. They told her that she would feel burnt out if she did not stop watching and taking a break is a good thing. Others being typical Twitch chatters laughed at her.

Twitch chat reacting to Fuslie's rant about GTA RP

Fuslie is a 29 year-old American livestreamer and content creator. She is a member of the streamer lifestyle and apparel organization 100 Thieves. She was known for her professional League of Legends career when she played for the professional LCS teams Immortals and Phoenix1.

