“Queen of YouTube returns”: Pokimane, Fuslie, Trainwreck and more react to Valkyrae re-signing with YouTube Gaming

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter officially announced her decision to stay with YouTube on January 31, 2022. Following the lapse of her contract with YouTube, Rae kept her fans on their toes as she hinted at a possible shift to Twitch or Facebook Gaming.

Valkyrae's announcement came in the form of an impressive video that the content creator posted on Twitter. Her community immediately congratulated her. Seemingly excited for Rae's return to YouTube, fellow streamer Fuslie hailed the return of the "Queen of YouTube."

"QUEEN OF YOUTUBE RETURNS!"

leslie @fuslie @Valkyrae GO RAE GO RAE!!! QUEEN OF YOUTUBE RETURNS 🥰🥰 @Valkyrae GO RAE GO RAE!!! QUEEN OF YOUTUBE RETURNS 🥰🥰

Pokimane, Trainwreck, and more react to Valkyrae's re-signing with YouTube Gaming

Valkyrae's announcement to re-sign with YouTube came as a pleasant surprise to most in her community. Throughout her announcement video, Rae indicated a possible switch to Twitch, while vehemently opposing Facebook Gaming.

From exiting a red car to smashing a blue coffee mug, her video contained a theme of symbolizing her alternatives, and her opinion of them, through their colors. The video also had an Easter egg referencing Ludwig Ahgren's announcement video of his shift to YouTube.

Fellow streamer and close friend Pokimane pointed out the hilarity of smashing the blue cup, indicating Rae's dismissal of Facebook Gaming as an alternative.

Tyler Faraz Niknam, better known as Trainwreckstv, also came out to show his support for Rae.

Popular Twitch streamer and political commentator, Hasan "HasanAbi" Doğan Piker, also called out the Ludwig announcement video reference. Ludwig famously blew up a purple car during the video, signifying the end of his tenure with Twitch.

QTCinderella, Ludwig's partner, made an appearance in Rae's video, asking her if she wanted to blow a car up for her announcement video.

hasanabi @hasanthehun @Valkyrae everyone should blow up cars in vids now imo @Valkyrae everyone should blow up cars in vids now imo

Several other streamers showered Valkyrae with congratulations on her decision.

leslie @fuslie @Valkyrae Also this video is everything and you look gorgeous @Valkyrae Also this video is everything and you look gorgeous 😫😫

Miyoung @Kkatamina @Valkyrae THE YOUTUBE QUEEN IS HERE TO STAY 🥺 @Valkyrae THE YOUTUBE QUEEN IS HERE TO STAY 🥺❤️

brooke @brookeab



THE MUG LOL @Valkyrae THIS VIDEO IS SO GOOD IM SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOUTHE MUG LOL @Valkyrae THIS VIDEO IS SO GOOD IM SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU 😢😢❤️❤️THE MUG LOL

Sydney🔮 @Sydeon @Valkyrae This is so fucking cute Rae congratulations @Valkyrae This is so fucking cute Rae congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

Even the official Twitter of YouTube Gaming came out to show their excitement.

tina :D @TinaKitten

CONGRATULATIONS MISS VALKYRAE

you are such a pioneer i love u for it :') @Valkyrae I'm really in my voice actor arc!!!CONGRATULATIONS MISS VALKYRAEyou are such a pioneer i love u for it :') @Valkyrae I'm really in my voice actor arc!!!CONGRATULATIONS MISS VALKYRAE 💕you are such a pioneer i love u for it :')

Rae's move to remain on YouTube Gaming is seen as a huge blow to Twitch. Twitch has recently seen a surge in the migration of its creators to YouTube. Rae also referenced this in her video, showing how being hit by a purple ball, signifying Twitch, threw her face-first into a red cake, i.e., YouTube.

Rae was voted Content Creator of the Year for 2020. Alongside being the owner of popular esports organization 100 Thieves, Rae is also a part of the OfflineTV and Friends community. She will return to streaming on YouTube from February 1, 2022.

