Who are the biggest streamers on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube?

With the acute popularity of livestreaming and content creation, everyone has the same question: Who is the biggest streamer? Livestreaming and content related to gaming has gained a large amount of audience in the past few years.

Aside from Twitch being the behemoth of livestreaming, other platforms like YouTube and Facebook too have emerged acting as competitors, while some other platforms like Mixer from Microsoft have diluted and exist no more.

Here are the most popular and biggest streamers on the platforms - Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming.

Biggest streamer on Twitch: Pokimane

Imane “Pokimane” is one of the biggest streamers and content creators on the purple platform. She has a massive following of 8.9 million followers on Twitch, having an average of 21k viewers per stream.

She started off her career back in 2013 when she bought off a $250 PC from Craigslist to play the game League of Legends. She was also one of the first female streamers to get 450k followers back in 2017.

Pokimane went on to co-found one of the most prominent and well-established streamer groups - Offline TV (OTV) along with the former professional Dignitas mid laner, Scarra. Aside from streaming on Twitch, Pokimane has a very well established audience based on YouTube where she regularly uploads a wide variety of videos. She currently sits at 6.71 million subscribers with a total of 604 million channel views.

Biggest streamer on YouTube: PewDiePie

Felix “PewDiePie” has become one of the household names on the red streaming platform. The 32-year-old Swedish content creator and streamer was one of the first YouTubers to gather a humongous 100 million subscribers.

PewDiePie is known for his “Lets Play” series where he focused on playing survival-horror games for his viewers. His content has evolved over time, where he has shifted from only playing games to doing more IRL content with his now-wife, Marzia.

The biggest YouTuber has uploaded 4,485 videos to his channel, which he started off back in April 2010. PewDiePie was one of the first influencers on the platform who triggered the now famous “Adpocalypse” on YouTube. Back in 2017, the YouTuber said the n-word while playing the game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG). It was covered by a wide array of news outlets and was trending for a couple of days on Twitter.

PewDiePie occupies rank one on YouTube's gaming channel, where he streams a number of games for his audience. Back during the peak of Fortnite dominance, the Swedish YouTuber managed to get around 300,000 active viewers on his channel, playing the insanely-famous battle royale game.

Biggest streamer on Facebook Gaming: StoneMountain64

David “StoneMountain64” is an American livestreamer and gamer who used to stream on Twitch. He currently streams his gameplay-based content exclusively on Facebook Gaming, where he plays games like Call of Duty, Lost Ark and Apex Legends.

StoneMountain64 is followed by a massive 3.4 million people on his Facebook Gaming page. He is actively present on YouTube too, where he has 2.3 million subscribers and has a total of 324 million channel views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan