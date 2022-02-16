“This face makes more money than you’ll ever see”: Pokimane posts a selfie without makeup on Twitter

Today Pokimane shared a makeup-free photo of herself throwing massive shade at her haters. The caption made it clear that the streamer is unaffected by the undue criticism of her looks.
One of her older pictures without makeup is often a point of controversy. Haters insulted her by saying she uses makeup to "look prettier." But Poki's latest tweet claps back grandly.
Pokimane is a popular Twitch streamer recently embroiled in a drama with JiDion and Ninja. The drama attracted several hurtful comments and spam messages from the fanbase of Ninja and JiDion. While the wave of hatred has started to die down, it has not vanished completely. The streamer presumably responded to hateful comments still flowing in from that beef.
Friends and fans praise Pokimane
Many of her friends and fans showed up in support, including JSchlatt, who left a humorous comment by sharing a picture of himself with an obvious beauty filter on.
Poki joked about the response, leaving a message similar to one of her haters.
Close friend AriaSaki also left a supportive comment complimenting the streamer for posting a candid picture.
Poki responded to the message, agreeing with the points made.
Valkyrae backed up her friend by saying:
Bella Poarch joined the support campaign with a flirtatious message.
Fans left supportive comments and memes. Some made light of the situation, while others praised the streamer for taking a firm stand against harassment.
It is unlikely that Poki's haters are going to quiet down. But her latest stand is a clear sign that she is up for the fight at any time. Female streamers are often subjected to derogatory comments about their physical appearance. In such a scenario, actions like those of Poki's become a rallying cry for a more inclusive and empathetic community.