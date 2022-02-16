×
“This face makes more money than you’ll ever see”: Pokimane posts a selfie without makeup on Twitter

Pokimane claps back at her haters with a candid photo of her natural face on Twitter (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Today Pokimane shared a makeup-free photo of herself throwing massive shade at her haters. The caption made it clear that the streamer is unaffected by the undue criticism of her looks.

One of her older pictures without makeup is often a point of controversy. Haters insulted her by saying she uses makeup to "look prettier." But Poki's latest tweet claps back grandly.

Pokimane is a popular Twitch streamer recently embroiled in a drama with JiDion and Ninja. The drama attracted several hurtful comments and spam messages from the fanbase of Ninja and JiDion. While the wave of hatred has started to die down, it has not vanished completely. The streamer presumably responded to hateful comments still flowing in from that beef.

this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/ZB1dtKexr8

Friends and fans praise Pokimane

Many of her friends and fans showed up in support, including JSchlatt, who left a humorous comment by sharing a picture of himself with an obvious beauty filter on.

@pokimanelol Wrong https://t.co/6o0nEtZBTN

Poki joked about the response, leaving a message similar to one of her haters.

@jschlatt urgh, men and their filters 🙄 🙄 bet you’d have ZERO viewers if you took it off!!

Close friend AriaSaki also left a supportive comment complimenting the streamer for posting a candid picture.

@pokimanelol Madge bc clear radiant skin AND rich. 👉😎👉Really thought they were onto something using a candid shot... Like humans aren't supposed to look picture-perfect candidly or somethin 🙄 I'd love to see them in a candid photo cmon now hand it over 🥺🥺🥺

Poki responded to the message, agreeing with the points made.

@AriaSaki talk to em 🗣

Valkyrae backed up her friend by saying:

@pokimanelol youre so hot for this

Bella Poarch joined the support campaign with a flirtatious message.

@pokimanelol may I have permission to kiss that face🥺☝️

Fans left supportive comments and memes. Some made light of the situation, while others praised the streamer for taking a firm stand against harassment.

@pokimanelol poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one https://t.co/c8tnmuvztc
@pokimanelol Thanks. You always know what to say to make me feel better. https://t.co/RbOxqrraCl
@pokimanelol relevant twitter.com/sriver04/statu…
@pokimanelol https://t.co/WSgTLGca3Y
@pokimanelol Very cool hello poki https://t.co/H4Kp0jIwDo
It is unlikely that Poki's haters are going to quiet down. But her latest stand is a clear sign that she is up for the fight at any time. Female streamers are often subjected to derogatory comments about their physical appearance. In such a scenario, actions like those of Poki's become a rallying cry for a more inclusive and empathetic community.

Edited by Srijan Sen
