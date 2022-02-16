“This face makes more money than you’ll ever see”: Pokimane posts a selfie without makeup on Twitter

Today Pokimane shared a makeup-free photo of herself throwing massive shade at her haters. The caption made it clear that the streamer is unaffected by the undue criticism of her looks.

One of her older pictures without makeup is often a point of controversy. Haters insulted her by saying she uses makeup to "look prettier." But Poki's latest tweet claps back grandly.

Pokimane is a popular Twitch streamer recently embroiled in a drama with JiDion and Ninja. The drama attracted several hurtful comments and spam messages from the fanbase of Ninja and JiDion. While the wave of hatred has started to die down, it has not vanished completely. The streamer presumably responded to hateful comments still flowing in from that beef.

pokimane @pokimanelol this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/ZB1dtKexr8

Friends and fans praise Pokimane

Many of her friends and fans showed up in support, including JSchlatt, who left a humorous comment by sharing a picture of himself with an obvious beauty filter on.

Poki joked about the response, leaving a message similar to one of her haters.

pokimane @pokimanelol @jschlatt urgh, men and their filters 🙄 🙄 bet you’d have ZERO viewers if you took it off!! @jschlatt urgh, men and their filters 🙄 🙄 bet you’d have ZERO viewers if you took it off!!

Close friend AriaSaki also left a supportive comment complimenting the streamer for posting a candid picture.

aria @AriaSaki



Really thought they were onto something using a candid shot... Like humans aren't supposed to look picture-perfect candidly or somethin 🙄 I'd love to see them in a candid photo cmon now hand it over 🥺🥺🥺 @pokimanelol Madge bc clear radiant skin AND rich.Really thought they were onto something using a candid shot... Like humans aren't supposed to look picture-perfect candidly or somethin 🙄 I'd love to see them in a candid photo cmon now hand it over 🥺🥺🥺 @pokimanelol Madge bc clear radiant skin AND rich. 👉😎👉Really thought they were onto something using a candid shot... Like humans aren't supposed to look picture-perfect candidly or somethin 🙄 I'd love to see them in a candid photo cmon now hand it over 🥺🥺🥺

Poki responded to the message, agreeing with the points made.

Valkyrae backed up her friend by saying:

Bella Poarch joined the support campaign with a flirtatious message.

Fans left supportive comments and memes. Some made light of the situation, while others praised the streamer for taking a firm stand against harassment.

synergy zuckers @zuckrs @pokimanelol poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one @pokimanelol poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one https://t.co/c8tnmuvztc

CODE REDPANDA #AD @YoRedpanda @pokimanelol poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one @pokimanelol poki... :( you are such a strong lady! every woman should look up to you & don't you ever listen to those haters!! you are like the female version of 2PAC, an idol <3 ah and if you are ever sad again, I just put my direct messages on open, so technically you could always send one

Lycvu💜 @Lycvu Steve @sriver04 @raticlll @pokimanelol It is kinda funny how this image is always used by incels so they can laugh about it together when it's just a bad frame from the original video 🤣🤣🤣 literally fake news in meme format. Go watch the og video there's a reason that isn't posted and it's only this one pic @raticlll @pokimanelol It is kinda funny how this image is always used by incels so they can laugh about it together when it's just a bad frame from the original video 🤣🤣🤣 literally fake news in meme format. Go watch the og video there's a reason that isn't posted and it's only this one pic 😂 @pokimanelol relevant twitter.com/sriver04/statu… @pokimanelol relevant twitter.com/sriver04/statu…

It is unlikely that Poki's haters are going to quiet down. But her latest stand is a clear sign that she is up for the fight at any time. Female streamers are often subjected to derogatory comments about their physical appearance. In such a scenario, actions like those of Poki's become a rallying cry for a more inclusive and empathetic community.

