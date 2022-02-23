“You guys can vote for everybody except me”: Pokimane tells fans not to vote for her at The Streamer Awards

Imane “Pokimane” had a special message for her fans and audience. During a recent stream, the Twitch star was notified that she had been nominated for the “Legacy Award” award for the upcoming awards show The Streamer Awards, hosted by QTCinderella.

Pokimane thanked her fans and QTCinderella for hosting the yearly award show but pleaded with her fans not to vote for her. She meant no disrespect towards the awards or the other nominees, as she wanted someone other than her to win the award category. As she spoke about the topic, the streamer said:

“Thank you so much for the nominations on QT’s award show. I didnt really talk about it much yesterday because honestly, like you guys can vote for everybody except me.”

Pokimane talks about her recent award nomination and pleads her fans to not vote for her

VOD for the clip starts at 00:22:20

Pokimane had just begun her daily livestream and was about 20 minutes into it. She was interacting with her fans on Twitch chat as usual and the topic of QTCinderella’s new award show popped up.

A viewer in her chat asked if the streamer could react to the first 15 minutes of QTCinderella’s podcast as the viewer wanted to know Poki’s thoughts about it. Following this, she remembered that she had a special address for her loyal viewers about the upcoming award show hosted by the same content creator.

After telling her fans about her not wanting them to vote for her, she continued by saying:

“I do appreciate a lot.”

She then comically reenacted what the chat had been spamming in her Twitch chat:

“Oh, the misery!”

The Twitch streamer then continued to give the rationale behind her statement:

“Yeah, I am flattered that everybody voted for me, so thank you, but you dont really need to… if anything like, I think its more hype when people get like, their first award or whatever.”

Pokimane then told how she does not want to promote any other award shows or categories ever since she won the Shorty Awards:

“I have always felt weird promoting award shows. Ever since I won Shorty Awards, I kinda just stopped promoting award shows because most of the larger ones… I mean i dont wanna get too into it because I think its weird.”

The streamer then concluded her message by saying:

“But QT’s is just run by her and its for the community, by the community, so, that is the one I like.

She then spoke to a few more viewers in her chat and moved on to play a bit of WORDLE, after which she streamed Grand Theft Auto 5 RolePlay (GTA 5 RP) for around eight hours.

Fans react to Pokimane’s message

Audiences on the streamer's chat on Twitch were supportive towards her. Some even said how they’ve gone ahead and voted for their favorite streamer.

Chat reacts to the streamer's message (Images via Twitch chat)

Blaire “QTCinderella” announced her upcoming awards show on February 2, 2022, and called it “the biggest award show in gaming history.” The much-awaited stream is scheduled to air on March 13, 2022.

Several streaming personalities will join the show to accept the awards in person. Some of the award categories planned out for the event are “Best VTuber streamer,” “Best IRL streamer,” “Gamer of the Year,” and “Streamer of the Year.”

