“Women have it so much easier than men”: Mizkif compares male and female streamers' growth on Twitch

Earlier today, Matthew “Mizkif” had been watching a couple of videos on his stream which were sent to him by his viewers in his Twitch chat. One of the videos featured Imane “Pokimane” giving out tips to upcoming streamers on the platform.

As he watched the video, Mizkif started to talk about the disparity present on the platform. According to him, female streamers on Twitch tend to have an easier path to initial success:

“Women have it so much easier than men, and it’s just the truth.”

Mizkif claims it is easier for women to grow on Twitch but more challenging for them to get a massive following

Mizkif had been live for around an hour and a half and was reacting to a ton of videos as he usually does during the opening of his livestream. One of the videos he received from a viewer featured one of the most famous and influential female streamers on the platform, Pokimane.

Watching the fifteen-minute-long video talking about various tips for budding streamers, Mizkif chimed in with his views regarding the topic.

Some of the more controversial takes by the streamer included him comparing male and female streamers on the platform. Before speaking about the topic, he acknowledged that he might receive a bit of hate for his opinions. He began by mentioning:

“I may get a legit hate thread on this one. It is not fair for women, when it comes to… my audience is mostly men, so I can say this. Women have a much easier time getting the initial one to two hundred viewers.”

He continued by stating that:

“I'm sorry, but it's just the truth. And if you don't think that’s the truth, you’re wrong. It is way easier for women to get to that one to two hundred to three hundred viewers. It is way easier!”

Explaining his rationale, Mizkif mentioned that while it is easier for female streamers to start off and get the initial audience required, it is much harder for them to reach the absolute pinnacle in terms of their reach. He said:

“But, women have a glass ceiling, and that is just the truth. Women have a glass ceiling, and it is almost impossible to get through. Men have an infinite ceiling. They are not hard-capped. Women are hard-capped, usually. And it is a ceiling at around a six hundred viewers to a thousand viewers. It is just the truth.”

He went on to say:

“But, because, to get to that massive stardom, you’re gonna start to have a lot more guy audiences, and guys wanna watch guys. Usually, that’s how it works. Women, it's a lot harder to get women viewers like that. But to get to that stardom point, like Pokimane, is almost impossible.”

He continued reacting to Pokimane’s video for the next ten minutes and later resumed his regular stream.

Fans react to Mizkif’s opinion regarding growth on Twitch

The thread on Reddit regarding this clip received a lot of traction. It had more than two and a half thousand upvotes with more than five hundred comments from viewers and fans. The Reddit community gave their thoughts regarding the topic:

Mizkif also mentioned that female streamers receive way more hate comments than their male counterparts. The One True King (OTK) co-founder is rarely seen this serious on his stream and is generally known for his goofy and playful personality.

