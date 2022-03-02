“What?!”: Twitch streamer accidentally gets a world record on his first try in TrackMania

Twitch streamer Dennis “Scrapie” is a professional TrackMania player who plays for the team Sprout. In a recent stream, Scrapie played a bunch of different map modes present in the game.

One of the maps featured a bouncing mechanic to finish off the game mode. Thinking that he would not be able to finish the game mode in time, the streamer put his face down and went for the play. Without realizing, Scrapie had just beaten the world record for the map. Being stunned by the whole situation, the streamer exclaimed:

“What?!”

Twitch streamer Scrapie sets a world record for a map without even realising it

The streamer has been playing custom community created maps for the game TrackMania on his stream. His objective was to set new records on different maps that showcase his immense talents in the game.

As he moved from map to map, securing different objectives and goals, he came across a very weird and different map called 'MTC - HabMichLieb Würfel.' Loading into the custom map, the streamer pleaded that it should not be a bumper-based track and asked for a normal map.

As the cube-based map for TrackMania loaded up, the streamer seemed a bit shocked to see what lay in front of him. Analyzing the map, he noticed that he had to bump and jump around the map to land on top of the platform. He said:

“You’re telling me I have to bump around on here, and get into… where is the finish man? Oh my god, no!”

Starting off the track in a random fashion, the Twitch streamer said:

“Well, here we go guys. This is gonna be great.”

After a few bounces, he landed perfectly in the required place, in a record time of 00:04.856. The time set by the author of the map stood at 01:27.161. The streamer's time of just four seconds shattered all the records for this map.

Astonished by what he had just done, Scrapie went on to laugh hysterically and said:

“No shot! There is absolutely no way! What? I just smashed the world record with that!”

The Twitch streamer went on to try out the same map a couple more times. He continued to stream for the next four hours, creating content for his YouTube channel as he tried and tested various other challenging community maps.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's unexpected world record

Audiences and fans on Reddit were stunned to see how the streamer managed to shatter the world record randomly. They were also delighted to see a Scarpie clip on the subreddit.

Scrapie is a well-known figure in the TrackMania community who actively streams on Twitch and has a presence on YouTube. He has a following of 53k people on Twitch and gets around two thousand active viewers on his main Twitch channel.

