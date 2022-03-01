"Cheers buddy!": MOONMOON receives a wholesome message from Badlands Chugs

Jesse "MOONMOON" has been busy playing the recently launched FromSoftware title Elden Ring. Being a hardcore souls series fan, the streamer has shown his appreciation for the game as he continues to stream it on a daily basis, trying to figure out many hidden things in the game.

As he was playing the game for his fans, he received a notification about a video. After opening the video, he was surprised to see Badlands Chugs appear and greet him personally.

Badlands Chugs is an American YouTuber and content creator and is a professional competitive eater. He has a strong presence on YouTube where he caters to a huge following of 3.1 million subscribers. In the personal message, Badlands Chugs started off by saying:

"And we're about to chug this, okay. For you, MOONMOON alright. So, this has your name on it, so enough talk. This is on behalf of your community and your boy Badlands Chugs. Cheers buddy!"

MOONMOON reacts to a personal message from Badlands Chugs

VOD for the clip starts at 03:02:50

The streamer had been playing Elden Ring for around three hours and was progressing through a magical area in-game called the Liurnia of the Lakes. He was trying to find hidden secrets and bosses around the location.

As his progression continued on stream, his eye caught a notification and pulled up a video for his viewers to watch. To his amazement, he realized that he received a personal message via Cameo featuring Badlands Chugs.

During his message, Badlands Chugs asked the streamer about his day and also mentioned that he had heard that MOONMOON is often referred to as a "God Gamer."

He then showed off his chug for the video, which featured a limited edition Coca-Cola Starlight space-themed soda. He popped open the fizzed-up soda can and chugged the whole can in one-go. Badlands Chugs continued his heartfelt message by saying:

"Yeah! Ohh! Oh yeah! Some moons, stars and quasars is in this bad boy. So, stay awesome, my dude, alright."

Badlands Chugs went on to give the streamer some words of wisdom regarding the game by saying:

"Keep gaming and yo, if the boss in Elden Ring is too hard, you can always go level up and come back. And after you do that, remember the next time you do watch Badlands Chugs, dont touch that mouse!"

The wholesome message came to an end as the streamer went back to playing Elden Ring. The streamer continued his stream for five more hours before calling it a day.

Fans react to Badlands Chugs' message for MOONMOON

Fans and audiences on Reddit were astonished to see the random appearance of Badlands Chugs on the streamer's channel. Some even joked about how Badlands Chugs didn't call the streamer bald even once.

MOONMOON is a 31 year-old American Twitch streamer who plays a variety of games for his viewers. He is known for his Overwatch gameplay, which became one of the main reasons behind his fame on the purple platform.

He is currently ranked 56th in the list of Top English streamers and is followed by a million followers on his main channel. He boasts a massive viewership of 13k daily viewers.

